Interim HealthCare Inc. Ranks No. 81 on Franchise Times Top 400 In its 19th year on the list, Interim HealthCare attributes success of its home health franchise business to new owners, greater market presence and home healthcare's resilience to economic fluctuations

SUNRISE, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation's leading franchise network of home care, senior care, home health, hospice and healthcare staffing services, ranked No. 81 on the 2021 Franchise Times Top 400 list. This marks the 19th year Interim HealthCare has been included – solidifying its rise in the ranks from No. 97 in 2020 and as the highest-ranking full continuum of care and home health franchise brand on the list.

The Franchise Times Top 400 is an annual ranking of the 400 largest franchise systems in the United States by global systemwide sales, based on the previous year's performance. According to Franchise Times, the 2021 annual ranking shows the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on franchising, "as some brands thrived and others took a hit in a year of shutdowns, pandemic-related restrictions and radical change."

"We are thankful and humbled to be included on the Franchise Times Top 400 list. The last 20 months have served as a spotlight on home healthcare and educated many stakeholders on the level of care being delivered outside the hospital and inside the home," said Jennifer Sheets, Interim HealthCare Inc. CEO and president. "Even before the pandemic, demand for home-based healthcare and related services was already outpacing available resources, and the industry is only expected to accelerate in the coming years. Through our unrivaled network of newly joined and multi-generational home health franchise owners and operators, we at Interim HealthCare stand ready to further support our complex healthcare ecosystem."

Despite its ever-increasing popularity, the home healthcare industry has largely remained under the radar, but Interim HealthCare is experiencing a renewed surge of momentum due, but not limited to, the home healthcare industry's resilience to economic fluctuations. Interim HealthCare has welcomed many new owners this year, and continues to expand offerings in current territories for greater depth and market presence. The company and its franchise owners are continuously educating referral partners and healthcare consumers about the range of healthcare services provided at home and in private settings outside of hospitals and long-term care facilities.

"With the growing aging population and current healthcare demands across the country, business-minded individuals and entrepreneurs are looking for ways to make an impact in their communities," said Sheets. "The last two years have elevated the sound benefits of owning an Interim HealthCare franchise and we are seeing increased franchise interest and ownership from newcomers to the industry and sophisticated private investment groups."

Interim HealthCare's full continuum of care employs nurses, therapists, aides, companions, chaplains, and other healthcare professionals providing a complete range of care, from non-medical and personal support to pediatric care for medically complex cases, acute care, home health, hospice, chronic disease management and other specialized programs including diabetes, dementia, and heart failure, through its comprehensive HomeLife Enrichment® offerings.

Interim HealthCare is also the only major home healthcare franchisor to offer hospice care to support patients throughout their health journey. Interim HealthCare provides compassionate end-of-life support, helps families create lasting memories, and celebrate their remaining time together. Interim HealthCare also partners with social workers, case managers, elder law experts, hospitals, nursing homes and community-based organizations to provide care in patients' homes as well as in nursing homes, independent and assisted living settings.

The company, rooted in staffing services since its launch in 1966, has also seen a substantial increase in the staffing side of its business. Interim HealthCare is a leader in the development of a supplemental workforce and its staffing locations provide healthcare personnel to a variety of organizations and healthcare settings including hospitals, nursing homes, physician offices, prisons, schools and clinics.

As the First in Home Care®, Interim HealthCare's franchise owners benefit from one of the most experienced franchise support teams in the industry steeped in the complex regulatory environment and components of building a home health franchise operation, such as marketing, sales, finance, training and human resources. Interim HealthCare's franchise structure gives owners the flexibility to tailor its services to the needs of unique communities and health partners, including beginning with personal care support services and staffing to immediately integrate into their communities. For more information on becoming a home health franchise owner, including special programs for U.S. Veterans, please visit: http://www.interimfranchising.com/.

About Interim HealthCare Inc.

Founded in 1966 and First in Home Care®, Interim HealthCare Inc. is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards. The only major franchise brand in its category to offer the full continuum of care, the company strives to improve the delivery of home healthcare and staffing services through 330 plus locations servicing the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. Ranked #1 for the third year in a row by Entrepreneur magazine, franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care service to 200,000 people each year, meeting a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com.

About the Franchise Times Top 400

The Franchise Times Top 400 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 400 U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 400 also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. The rankings and full report, and the searchable online database, are available at www.franchisetimes.com/top-400-2021.

