Cresta Welcomes Jared Lucas as Vice President of People

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , the leader in AI-Driven Real-Time Coaching for the contact center, today announced the appointment of Jared Lucas as Vice President of People.

As Vice President of People, Lucas will enhance Cresta's work culture and build out the company's leadership, technical and go-to-market teams to support its rapidly growing customer base, including Fortune 500 companies like Intuit and Adobe. Cresta's team of contact center AI experts and leaders currently specialize in helping customers realize a 20% improvement in customer satisfaction, reduce ramp time from months to days, save agents 3 to 4 hours per week in repetitive tasks, and increase revenue per conversation which generates millions of dollars in additional annual revenue under Cresta's Expertise AI Platform.

"At Cresta we are building an incredible team with extremely high talent density. Our goal is to continue to rapidly scale and grow and to deliver transformational value to our customers. Our people and our team and their impact are at the core of our mission," said Zayd Enam, CEO and Co-Founder of Cresta. "Jared has an impressive track record at multiple successful high-growth technology companies and we are thrilled to have him on board to help us continue to build a world class team."

Lucas joins Cresta with more than 15 years of global human resources leadership experience. He has deep expertise in talent acquisition, compensation and benefits, performance management and scaling cultures during hyper-growth phases. Most recently as the Chief People Officer at MobileIron he oversaw the global people organization after their successful IPO in 2014 up through their acquisition by Ivanti in December of 2021. Prior to MobileIron, Jared served as the Vice President of People Operations at The Climate Corporation through its $1B acquisition by Monsanto. Additionally, Jared was a Director of Human Resources at LinkedIn through its IPO in May 2011 and helped the company to scale as the employee base grew by several thousand during his tenure. Lucas also has held senior HR leadership roles at Hewlett Packard, Quiksilver and Auto Meter Products. Earlier in his career he was a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"Cresta already has some of the best talent in the world in conversational artificial intelligence, and the customer wins are proof of the tremendous value that we deliver," said Lucas. "The opportunity to join Zayd and the leadership team at Cresta and to further invest in and grow our team at Cresta is a special opportunity. I'm very passionate about helping people achieve their potential and creating an environment of high employee engagement and success. I look forward to this opportunity to expand on our momentum, invest in our current employees and help hire even more great talent to fuel our growth."

Cresta makes business radically more productive by using Expertise AI to help sales and service teams unlock their full potential. Cresta is bringing together world-renowned AI thought-leaders, engineers, and investors to create market-ready AI solutions capable of transforming sales and service productivity in weeks. Cresta has driven hundreds-of-millions of dollars in incremental revenue for its clients and is backed by world-class investors including Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Greylock Partners. For more information, please visit: https://cresta.com.

