Cedar Recovery Acquires Occupational Health Services (OHS) In Knoxville, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Recovery, LLC (www.cedarrecovery.com), a leading provider of outpatient addiction treatment in Tennessee, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Occupational Health Services (OHS) East Knoxville, an office-based opioid treatment (OBOT) facility in Knoxville previously owned and operated by Dr. James "Jake" Harrison.

Dr. Harrison and his staff provide high-quality addiction treatment at OHS by offering Medication-Assisted Treatment to patients struggling with opioid use disorder in the Knoxville community. This facility will become Cedar Recovery's fifth location and the first in East Tennessee.

Joe Bond, Chief Executive Officer of Cedar Recovery, stated, "We are excited to partner with Dr. Harrison's team to serve the Knoxville community. This is a great opportunity to live out our mission to solve the opioid crisis and repair the communities we serve by providing addiction treatment that works."

According to the CDC, over 100,000 people lost their lives to a drug overdose in between 2020 and 2021 with opioids being the primary contributor. Medication-assisted treatment in an OBOT setting works by combining FDA approved medications, such as buprenorphine and naltrexone, with counseling and care coordination services to provide a comprehensive level of treatment. Unlike in-patient and residential treatment settings, OBOTs allow for same-day and pain-free engagement. More OBOTs and outpatient settings are needed in the Knox County area to meet the treatment demand for substance use disorders.

"I have known Jake for over fifteen years, and I am so excited to bring him to our team. Jake was one of the first people I met in my recovery journey. Since that time, he has become not only a friend, but also a trusted colleague. Dr. Harrison lives out our values of loving unconditionally, forgiving habitually, and demonstrating mercy. We are so excited to welcome Jake and his staff to Cedar Recovery," stated Dr. Stephen Loyd, Chief Medical Officer of Cedar Recovery.

Cedar Recovery is an office-based opioid treatment facility licensed by the state of Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services with five locations in Columbia, TN, Knoxville, TN, Lebanon, TN, Mt Juliet, TN, and Shelbyville, TN. Cedar Recovery engages patients struggling with substance use disorder(s), helping them feel better, get better, and stay better by providing Addiction Treatment that Works.®

