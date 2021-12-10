WebSafety, Inc. and Prosperous Abundance Medical and Diagnostic Clinic, Inc. Terminate Letter of Intent Announced November 12, 2021

WebSafety, Inc. and Prosperous Abundance Medical and Diagnostic Clinic, Inc. Terminate Letter of Intent Announced November 12, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WebSafety, Inc. ( www.websafety.com ) (OTCMarkets: WBSI) today announced that the Letter of Intent to acquire Prosperous Abundance Medical and Diagnostic Clinic, Inc. ("PAMD") has been terminated.

According to Rowland Day, CEO of WebSafety, "We were unable to come to terms to complete the acquisition."

About WebSafety

WebSafety is a software company that has created mobile apps for the Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The WebSafety app allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child's mobile device. The WebSafety app monitors downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, allows curfew blocking, and provides real time notifications to the parent. The parent uses a real time dashboard on their desktop, laptop or mobile device to stay informed of their child's activities.

Please visit www.WebSafety.com

For more information, please contact:



WebSafety, Inc.

Rowland W. Day II

Email: rday@websafety.com

View original content:

SOURCE WebSafety, Inc.