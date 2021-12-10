Using Satellites for Risk Prevention Is Focus at World Satellite Business Week in Paris

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leaders from ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) will participate in World Satellite Business Week in Paris, France this month. Elly Perets and Lauren Guy will teach about satellite-based water leak detection and learn alongside other leaders in the satellite industry during the three-day conference.

"Through collaboration, we can better understand environmental risk and find positive, sustainable solutions to problems faced across the globe."

Elly Perets, CEO of ASTERRA, will speak at the Summit on Earth Observation Business Wednesday, December 15 at 11:20 a.m. on Stage 01. Perets, along with three other professionals, will discuss the topic of "Utilities: Using Satellites for Maintenance and Risk Prevention."

"Communicating with our colleagues in the satellite industry is critical to serving the needs of the people around the world," said Perets. "Through collaboration, we can better understand environmental risk and find positive, sustainable solutions to problems faced across the globe."

ASTERRA products use patented L-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology to locate and analyze moisture accumulating underground. Data from two satellites, SAOCOM and ALOS-2, are used. This soil moisture sensing is beneficial for pipeline assessment, leak detection and infrastructure assessment. At the summit, ASTERRA will share how their products, MasterPlan, Recover, and EarthWorks, provide hard intelligence and analysis to managers and engineers to support data-based decisions on large and massive-scale infrastructure.

World Satellite Business Week will take place at the Westin Hotel in the heart of Paris December 13 - 16, 2021. Leaders in the satellite industry value this conference format because they can gain market insights, network, conduct business, and conclude major deals. In attendance will be 95% of the global commercial satellite business, and industry decision-makers will come together from over 50 countries. For more information about the summit and its various programs, click here.

ABOUT ASTERRA

ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides data-driven solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry. ASTERRA products use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data from satellites and turns it into large-scale decision support tools. The company's proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the key to their mission, to deliver actionable intelligence to advance Earth's resource resilience. Since 2016, Utilis technology has resulted in saving more than 9000 million gallons of potable water and 22,000 MWH of energy per year, in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Utilis ASTERRA division is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. They are investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to bring their products to the next level. For more information about ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.

Media Contact

Karen Dubey

Corporate Marketing Director

inquiry@asterra.io

(858) 798-6709

ASTERRA's CEO Elly Perets sharing information about their technology in supporting sustainable water sources

ASTERRA Logo (PRNewsfoto/ASTERRA)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ASTERRA