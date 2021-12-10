T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR NOVEMBER 2021

BALTIMORE, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.63 trillion as of November 30, 2021. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.1 billion in November 2021, and $4.2 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended November 30, 2021. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended November 30, 2021, to $22.6 billion. These client transfers include $0.7 billion, $2.9 billion, and $15.6 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the November, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.

The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of November 30, 2021, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)


11/30/2021


10/31/2021


9/30/2021


12/31/2020

U.S. mutual funds









 Equity


$

554



$

572



$

546



$

498


 Fixed income, including money market


88



87



88



79


 Multi-asset(b)


227



233



227



217




869



892



861



794


Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products









 Equity


433



447



428



397


 Fixed income, including money market


85



86



93



89


 Multi-asset(b)


241



246



230



190




759



779



751



676


Total assets under management


$

1,628



$

1,671



$

1,612



$

1,470



Target date retirement products


$

384



$

393



$

378



$

332




(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment



(b)

The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.



As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)


11/30/2021


10/31/2021


9/30/2021


12/31/2020

U.S. mutual funds









 Equity and blended assets


$

720



$

743



$

711



$

661


 Fixed income, including money market


149



149



150



133




869



892



861



794


Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products









 Equity and blended assets


621



640



608



546


 Fixed income, including money market


138



139



143



130




759



779



751



676


Total assets under management


$

1,628



$

1,671



$

1,612



$

1,470


(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

