LG Signature Holiday Support For DIFFA Helps Those Affected By HIV And AIDS Luxury Tech Leader Collaborates with Partners Molteni&C and Misty Copeland for Festive Gathering to Raise Awareness

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG SIGNATURE, the ultra-premium brand from LG Electronics known for world-class design and cutting-edge innovations, is supporting DIFFA's (Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS) Specify with Care® program this holiday season.

DIFFA serves a wide network of communities and grants funds to organizations providing treatment, education, and assistance for people impacted by HIV, AIDS, homelessness, hunger and mental health issues. LG SIGNATURE's support helps assure that DIFFA has the resources to assist HIV and AIDS organizations year-round.

The contribution was announced at a holiday soirée for the interior design community with DIFFA on Dec. 9 at Molteni&C|Dada|UniFor's New York Flagship Store, which currently showcases LG SIGNATURE innovations led by the world's first rollable TV, OLED R, as part of a three-year collaboration with the Italian premium lifestyle and furniture brand.

The event sparked a larger dialogue around DIFFA's pressing needs among the 150-plus guests including designers, architects and clients. The American Ballet Theatre's Principal Dancer Misty Copeland made a special appearance as an LG SIGNATURE brand ambassador who is equally passionate about humanitarian efforts.

"We value the opportunity to promote DIFFA's mission in partnership with Molteni&C to help bring awareness to this noble cause as champions of change," said Peggy Ang, marketing senior vice president at LG Electronics USA, which markets the LG SIGNATURE brand in the United States. "It's been a trying year, and at LG we believe life's good when we care for the well-being of others. There's no better time than the holiday season to pay it forward and hopefully inspire others to join us."

DIFFA Executive Director Dawn Roberson, said, "We're honored to have the support of innovative industry leaders like LG SIGNATURE who recognize the importance of advocacy within our local community. This holiday event proved to be a wonderful reminder that together, and with our shared network, we have the power to make a difference in the lives of the organizations and individuals we serve."

LG SIGNATURE's newest offerings were on display for holiday event attendees, highlighting its expansive collection just in time for the gift-giving season. Featured products included:

LG SIGNATURE OLED R Rollable TV (model 65RX) , an engineering and user-centric triumph that reimagines the television experience by disappearing at the touch of a button to liberate users from the limitations of a wall for a more thoughtfully curated living space. Built using an ultra-thin, flexible 4K OLED screen made from one sheet of glass, LG SIGNATURE OLED R features luminous display technology composed of over 8 million self-lit pixels that deliver superior, detailed, and vivid picture quality, powered by LG's fourth-generation α (Alpha) 9 intelligent processor for best-in-class visuals. Most notably, the TV transforms into three different viewing windows to expand the user experience from watching content to exploring mood lighting, listening to music, smart home control and much more. , an engineering and user-centric triumph that reimagines the television experience by disappearing at the touch of a button to liberate users from the limitations of a wall for a more thoughtfully curated living space. Built using an ultra-thin, flexibleOLED screen made from one sheet of glass, LG SIGNATURE OLED R features luminous display technology composed of over 8 million self-lit pixels that deliver superior, detailed, and vivid picture quality, powered by LG's fourth-generation α (Alpha) 9 intelligent processor for best-in-class visuals. Most notably, the TV transforms into three different viewing windows to expand the user experience from watching content to exploring mood lighting, listening to music, smart home control and much more.

LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar , a sleek and seamlessly designed appliance with Wi-Fi connectivity that mimics the environment of traditional wine caves. Using LG's Optimal Preservation Technology™, the wine cellar minimizes temperature fluctuations, reduces vibration, limits light exposure and locks in humidity to create the ideal storage environment for any variety or vintage. The unit can hold up to 65 bottles and features noteworthy conveniences like InstaView™, a glass touch display that illuminates for easy exterior viewing to reduce cold air loss, and Voice Activation powered by LG's ThinQ™ technology, which allows you to open the door with the sound of your voice. An Auto Open Door™ feature opens the door automatically with the wave of a foot for an added touch. Convertible drawers offer customizable temperatures from fridge to freezer mode, exemplifying the wine cellar as an all-in-one preservation system for food and wine. , a sleek and seamlessly designed appliance with Wi-Fi connectivity that mimics the environment of traditional wine caves. Using LG's Optimal Preservation Technology™, the wine cellar minimizes temperature fluctuations, reduces vibration, limits light exposure and locks in humidity to create the ideal storage environment for any variety or vintage. The unit can hold up to 65 bottles and features noteworthy conveniences like InstaView™, a glass touch display that illuminates for easy exterior viewing to reduce cold air loss, and Voice Activation powered by LG's ThinQ™ technology, which allows you to open the door with the sound of your voice. An Auto Open Door™ feature opens the door automatically with the wave of a foot for an added touch. Convertible drawers offer customizable temperatures from fridge to freezer mode, exemplifying the wine cellar as an all-in-one preservation system for food and wine.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TVs (models 77Z9 and 88Z9) , an award-winning OLED 8K TV that redefines the premium viewing experience thanks to more than 33 million self-lit pixels, 1 billion colors, perfect blacks and limitless contrast. With a picture that's four times sharper than 4K UHD and with 16 times the detail of HDTV, the 88- and 77-inch class LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TVs exceed the industry's official 8K Ultra HD definition set by the Consumer Technology Association. , an award-winning OLEDTV that redefines the premium viewing experience thanks to more than 33 million self-lit pixels, 1 billion colors, perfect blacks and limitless contrast. With a picture that's four times sharper thanUHD and with 16 times the detail of HDTV, the 88- and 77-inch class LG SIGNATURE OLEDTVs exceed the industry's officialUltra HD definition set by the Consumer Technology Association.

LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier, an all-in-one, Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA)-certified air purifier and humidifier that helps eliminate particles within a 318 sq. ft. radius. The Watering Engine disperses atomized water to create a comfortable humidity level, using UV light and smart drying technology to prevent mold and bacteria accumulation. The Smart LED Indicator allows users to see the air being cleaned through a transparent cover, with the display changing from red to blue as the indoor air quality improves. , an all-in-one, Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA)-certified air purifier and humidifier that helps eliminate particles within a 318 sq. ft. radius. The Watering Engine disperses atomized water to create a comfortable humidity level, using UV light and smart drying technology to prevent mold and bacteria accumulation. The Smart LED Indicator allows users to see the air being cleaned through a transparent cover, with the display changing from red to blue as the indoor air quality improves.

Today, visitors to the Molteni&C|Dada|UniFor New York Flagship Store can enjoy a more integrated luxury lifestyle shopping experience, browsing both brands in-store. The LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV (model 77Z9) will remain on display in-store, along with the LG OLED 4K TV (model 65GX), which is featured in the 2021 Molteni&C collection catalog.

For more information about DIFFA's mission and how to get involved, please visit www.DIFFA.org. To learn more about LG SIGNATURE, its growing product lineup and ongoing partnerships, please visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Catering to the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE is designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, the distinctive LG SIGNATURE products were designed with their true essence in mind – streamlined to focus on each product's essential function while maintaining LG SIGNATURE's modern, signature design. For more information, visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

About DIFFA

Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA) raises awareness and grants funds to organizations that provide treatment, direct care services, preventive education programs, and advocacy for individuals impacted by HIV/AIDS, as well as related challenges, including drug abuse and homelessness, which directly impact new HIV/AIDS infections. DIFFA is one of the largest funders of HIV/AIDS service and education programs in the United States, mobilizing the immense resources and creativity of the design community. Since its founding in 1984, DIFFA has emerged from a grassroots organization into a national foundation based in New York City with chapters and community partners across the country that, working together, have provided more than $45 million to hundreds of HIV/AIDS organizations nationwide. Recent recipients of DIFFA grants include: Alpha Workshops, Gay Men's Heath Crisis, Housing Works, God's Love We Deliver, Bailey House, Correctional Association of NY, SAGE, BOOM! Health, Hetrick-Martin Institute, Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, among many others. www.diffa.org.

