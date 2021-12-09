Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Global Collaboration and License Agreement for Axatilimab

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX) announced today that the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) antitrust waiting period had expired and that the parties closed the exclusive worldwide collaboration and license agreement between Syndax and Incyte to develop and commercialize axatilimab, Syndax's anti-CSF-1R monoclonal antibody.

In connection with closing, Incyte paid Syndax the $117 million upfront initial license fee, and Syndax closed on Incyte's $35 million equity investment in the company.

Additional information about the collaboration can be found in the press release announcements dated September 27, 2021, as well as in Syndax's Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 27, 2021.

About Axatilimab

Axatilimab is an investigational monoclonal antibody that targets colony stimulating factor-1 receptor, or CSF-1R, a cell surface protein thought to control the survival and function of monocytes and macrophages. In pre-clinical models, inhibition of signaling through the CSF-1 receptor has been shown to reduce the number of disease-mediating macrophages along with their monocyte precursors, which has been shown to play a key role in the fibrotic disease process underlying diseases, such as chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Axatilimab data has demonstrated deep, durable responses and multi-organ clinical benefit in patients with cGVHD refractory to multiple therapeutic agents, and is currently being evaluated in the global pivotal Phase 2 AGAVE-201 trial in patients with cGVHD. Axatilimab was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with cGVHD and IPF. Axatilimab is being developed under an exclusive worldwide license from UCB entered into between Syndax and UCB in 2016.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

