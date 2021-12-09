Supply Chain Issues Not Affecting True Fashionistas Resale And Consignment Store

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Covid-related supply chain issues continue to deplete stocks of items consumers need and prefer at various businesses across the board, True Fashionistas (TF) confidently reports that there has been no slowdown of item availability in their inventory. True Fashionistas customers also continue to consign luxury designer goods and buy new selections from their authenticity-guaranteed collection at a brisk pace heading into the holiday shopping season.

True Fashionistas owner Jennifer Johnson

True Fashionistas' success mirrors secondhand sales throughout the U.S., as recently verified in the first annual Reuse Report by online marketplace Mercari. The report projects that Americans will spend over $160 billion on secondhand items in 2021 alone. True Fashionistas, Florida's largest designer resale store, has also seen a recent uptick in sales and, concurrently, has upgraded their website to accommodate the surge in global traffic. Their brick-and-mortar store is also set to move into a larger space in December 2021 to offer an improved in-person shopping experience.

True Fashionistas owner Jennifer Johnson said, "Although we were initially concerned about depleted inventory due to supply chain problems, we have been pleasantly surprised to see the opposite happen. The numbers that consign their designer pieces with us are up from a year ago, and the people shopping with us have steadily increased as well over the past five years."

The Mercari report indicates that 62.9% of the adult American population, or approximately 165 million people, have sold at least one secondhand item in the past 12 months. This finding aligns with both TF sales and consignment numbers, as True Fashionistas continues to be a popular destination for those looking to freshen their designer collection at a lesser cost in southwest Florida.

For more information about True Fashionistas and to contact Jennifer Johnson, please call

239-596-5044 or email Jennifer@truefashionistas.com.

ABOUT TRUE FASHIONISTAS

True Fashionistas, Florida's largest designer resale and consignment store, offers clothing and accessories for men, women, and children, as well as high-end furniture and home accessories consignment. Since opening in 2011, the company has already expanded to include a home store and strong online sales.

True Fashionistas

Jennifer Johnson, Owner

2355 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, #178

Naples, FL 34109

Phone: 239-596-5044

Email: Jennifer@truefashionistas.com

TrueFashionistas.com

True Fashionistas

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE True Fashionistas