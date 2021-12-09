Revcontent Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Ben Waldshan

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revcontent, a leading content recommendation platform powering the next generation of publishers and advertisers, is pleased to announce the addition of Ben Waldshan to its Board of Directors. With this appointment, Waldshan, a data and information technology veteran, brings more than 25 years experience in growing and advising early and growth stage businesses.

Ben Waldshan joins Revcontent Board of Directors

Waldshan founded Data Warehouse in 1997 and quickly grew the business into a powerhouse data provider, serving 15 of the top 25 mortgage lenders in the US. Data Warehouse was acquired by TRANZACT in 2006 where Waldshan served as President of TRANZACT Information Services. The business was eventually spun out and acquired by Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) in 2015.

"The Revcontent team has done a terrific job building a great platform and technology that is superior to others in the market," says Waldshan. "Their penetration within the mid-tier publisher landscape has been impressive and I look forward to working with them to further accelerate this growth."

"I am excited to welcome Ben onto our Board of Directors," says Revcontent's CEO, Richard Marques. "Ben has consistently delivered positive results and outcomes within the organizations he has been part of and within the short time of our partnership, Revcontent has already begun to benefit from his experience and expertise.

This announcement follows the recent appointment of Rick Welch as CRO, and showcases the company's continued commitment to leveraging its recent acquisition by Star Mountain Capital and Capital Dynamics to continue building towards the future of digital publishing and democratizing the content recommendation space.

