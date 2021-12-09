Optiv Adds Security Veteran Jason Lewkowicz to Guide Cyber Operations

DENVER, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, has tapped Jason Lewkowicz to transform cybersecurity for the world's leading companies. As senior vice president of cyber defense and applied security (CDAS), Lewkowicz oversees all aspects of cyber operations, security solutions and capabilities.

Jason Lewkowicz, senior vice president of cyber defense and applied security, Optiv

For every new device, move to the cloud, and digital transformation project a business takes on, the attack surface grows. The rise of technology means a corresponding increase in the number of adversaries as well. Many organizations are uncertain how to prepare for, and respond to, disruptive cyberattack incidents. Optiv's CDAS leads businesses to withstand these incidents and protect critical infrastructure and data with holistic threat preparation, detection, response and recovery offerings.

"We're leveraging Jason's expertise and background in managing and integrating teams across global lines of business to help our clients achieve robust cyber positioning," said David Martin, Optiv's chief services officer. "Jason is an established industry thought leader and will be a valuable executive in our organization as we continue to optimize delivery, build for scale and boost business continuity in clients' security operations."

Lewkowicz joins Optiv with more than two decades of experience in IT and security. Most recently he was the global chief information security officer (CISO) at Cognizant Technology Solutions. Prior to Cognizant, he was the deputy CISO of Accenture and was instrumental in building, developing and transforming their information security organization. Lewkowicz led a team of more than 100 security operations and response professionals across seven countries.

In addition to a bachelor's degree in business management from DePaul University, Lewkowicz holds certifications from ISACA, ISC² and Open Text/Guidance Software. He frequently presents at industry conferences, and has served on advisory boards for Symantec, McAfee, Digital Shadows, VMWare, Immersive Labs and FireEye/Mandiant.

Learn more about Optiv's cybersecurity services, solutions and capabilities and how the company manages cyber risk at www.optiv.com.

