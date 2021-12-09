Mothership: Powering the Future of Work

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mothership was recognized at the Collaboration in the Gig Economy Conference hosted by Staffing Industry Analysts. Mothership took the stage as a finalist for the annual Shark Tank-Style GigE Competition.

"We were honored to be included amongst such a premier set of companies at SIA's conference and are excited to offer our services at such a critical time in the labor market," said founder and CEO Ilyse Terri Shuster-Frohman. "We're seeing a great response from companies who can't hire employees fast enough or see short term projects during this time of change, but don't want to miss out on their opportunities or get overwhelmed by the completion of them and see us as a great way to move their business forward and augment their in-house teams."

Shark Tank judge Allison Robinson, CEO and founder of The Mom Project, commented, "Motherships' mission really resonated with me and the problems I have seen and experienced in the industry."

Mothership is the next generation of labor market solutions offering on demand, premium talent. The curated labor pool is composed of professionals who have worked at world class corporate brands. Companies can source talent directly from the premium labor pool, pre-organized by level of experience, or rely on Motherships' expertise to source for specific talent optimized for each individual project on your behalf. Work is billed hourly but with milestones set by the talent and approved by the enterprise.

The post-covid labor landscape is one of high volatility. Two out of every three employees are looking for new jobs all while companies must nimbly generate and execute on new projects in response to changing customer needs. Mothership aims to help businesses tackle those challenges in stride, offering a potent combination of creative and professional services in technology, marketing and creative fields, brand and business consulting, and more.

About Mothership

Mothership Corp. is a women-owned business founded by Ilyse Terri Shuster-Frohman. Mothership is a multi-use platform with many different functions. At Mothership, clients directly access talent with a high level of expertise and connect with them when in need of specific services in a quick and efficient manner. Mothership talent get access to upskilling resources and content via the Astrotheatre and Accel U divisions. Motherships' marquee global clientele includes Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Nike, Disney, IBM, ViacomCBS, Apple, Uber, and Facebook.

