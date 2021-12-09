Miriam Haart And John Frieda Hair Care Partner To Launch The #FriedaBeMe Campaign: Celebrate and Be Celebrated For Who You Truly Are This Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are a season of thoughtful gift giving and spreading good cheer. But they're also a period during which many people struggle with family and societal pressure, causing them to alter their appearance and behavior. What should be a time of merriment and connection often comes with feelings of being judged and expected to look and act a certain way in front of family, coworkers, and even friends. The pressure to adhere to conventional traditions, appearances, and lifestyles can make the most wonderful time of the year feel like the most self-conscious, inauthentic time of year for many individuals.

John Frieda Hair Care

But that's all about to change. Beginning this holiday, John Frieda is unveiling a powerful new campaign aimed at helping everyone celebrate and be celebrated for who they truly are. The #FriedaBeMe campaign supports and inspires people to feel completely confident in themselves, their communities, and their beliefs.

John Frieda wants everyone to know that your holidays shouldn't be about conforming and adhering to the expectations of others. So go ahead and proudly bring whomever you love to that cocktail party. Feel free to create your own new holiday traditions. And whichever festivities you choose to partake in, style your hair however you want to wear it.

Miriam Haart helps launch #FriedaBeMe

To kick off the campaign, John Frieda is teaming up with Miriam Haart, the breakout star of Netflix's hit show My Unorthodox Life. The docuseries, which was recently renewed for a second season, chronicles her family's transition out of a deeply Orthodox Jewish community in upstate New York.

Miriam's courage to live her authentic life has made her one of the most admired young reality stars today. The 21-year-old has been outspoken about how she felt that her true identity was suppressed while she was growing up. Now a computer science major at Stanford University and an award-winning app developer, Miriam proudly expresses who she really is and what she stands for to her nearly 250,000 social media followers. She openly explored her sexuality on the show and recently announced that she is in a serious relationship with a woman.

Miriam will use her large social media platform to spread the #FriedaBeMe message and help young adults find the confidence to live a life that is unapologetically true to themselves, starting with how they style their hair.

Hair as a part of meaningful transformation

Through additional dynamic influencer and social media initiatives, #FriedaBeMe will showcase a diverse community of courageous people who have refined their looks and their lives to be unapologetically authentic in every way, right down to their hairstyle.

These inspiring individuals will share how they've unlocked the inner power of their own individuality, including styling their hair exactly how they want to using John Frieda products, encouraging others to defy societal expectations and judgments and feel beautiful and confident in who they truly are.

John Frieda's iconic Frizz Ease serum—which, for over two decades, has been giving all hair textures a silky, shiny base for any style— along with the Secret Weapon Touch Up Creme and Daily Nourishment Leave-In Conditioner will be at the heart of the #FriedaBeMe campaign. Content creators will show how being true to yourself, including how you style your hair, can help you unleash your inner confidence and be completely #Friedabeme during the holidays.

This holiday season, John Frieda Hair Care empowers everyone to feel #FriedaBeMe.

