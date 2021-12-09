MajorKey Technologies and Valence Group Join Forces to Create Full-Service Digital Transformation Partner to Commercial and Public Sector Clients Acquisition of Valence strengthens MajorKey's ability to design and deliver transformational solutions throughout the tech stack with enhanced strategic consulting capabilities and expanded design and technology offerings

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MajorKey Technologies , the company bringing harmony to its clients' digital operations, backed by The Acacia Group , today announced the acquisition of Valence Group, Inc. , a business working at the leading edge of transformational technologies with strong consulting, user-centered design, and engineering capabilities. This move enhances MajorKey's long-term value to clients by strengthening its current strategic consulting firepower and augmenting its technical expertise across the tech stack.

Seattle-based Valence was launched in 2017 and has since grown to a team of 90 consultants and engineers working with commercial and public sector clients across the U.S. This brings the MajorKey team to over 650 people and adds new technical capabilities in areas of high customer demand including Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, data integration, and user-centered design.

"Growing our long-term value to clients is at the heart of our strategy at MajorKey. That means helping them shape their digital strategies and deploy the right combination of technologies that liberate people to do their best work," said Rami Cassis, CEO of MajorKey Technologies. "The Valence team accelerates that strategy, given its strengths in consulting, user experience and emerging technologies, which complement MajorKey's capabilities in Enterprise Service Management, information security, DevSecOps, custom app development and managed services. Together with our global delivery capability, we're well positioned to help clients plan effectively for the future and achieve new value from their technology investments. We are thrilled to welcome Valence to the MajorKey team."

"Like many fast-growing companies, our biggest challenge is how to scale and meet intense client demand. Joining MajorKey answers that challenge, bolstered by its outstanding sales team and client base, as well as its ability to field blended teams of exceptional on- and near-shore technical talent—all of which will benefit our clients," said Valence CEO Jim Darrin. "The MajorKey and Acacia teams stood out because of our shared values and commitment to creating new opportunities for our people. We each believe that our people are our superpower. Once we connected over this shared philosophy, joining MajorKey was a no-brainer for us. We're excited by the potential of what we can achieve together."

MajorKey and Valence are united in their focus on delivering great business outcomes for clients through an end-to-end service model focused on strategy, design, engineering and managed services. As their teams come together, they will be dedicated to releasing client teams from mundane tasks, strengthening collaboration between lines of business, designing new solutions to critical problems, securing infrastructure, and above all, creating exceptional experiences for their people and their customers.

Acacia Group partner Craig Dawson said: "MajorKey and Valence are a fantastic fit. They are businesses built on people-centric cultures where values really matter. They have expert teams working with skill and dexterity to advance their clients' digital transformation. Together they create a one-stop-shop for clients looking to combine foresight, creativity and pragmatism in how they use technology as an enabler for building better customer experiences and stronger businesses. We are really ambitious for the future of MajorKey. With the Valence team coming on board, the company continues to go from strength-to-strength."

MajorKey Technologies rebranded from Highmetric in May 2021 following the acquisition of the company's highly successful ServiceNow division. MajorKey is backed by The Acacia Group, a team of specialist technology investors who acquired the company in May 2019.

Cascadia Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Valence.

About MajorKey Technologies

MajorKey Technologies is a leading global technology strategy, design and enterprise operations partner to public and private sector clients focused on cloud-enabled digital transformation. With more than twenty years' experience, the Company guides clients through complex technology landscapes to arrive at simple, smart choices that are implemented to the very highest standards. MajorKey delivers better experiences through harmonized technologies that power its customer's digital transformation. Its services include Digital Strategic Consulting, Enterprise Service Management, Identity Access Management, DevSecOps and Software Development, Cloud Adoption and Managed Services—delivered through its highly-skilled teams of on-shore, near-shore and off-shore resources. The Company holds top tier partnerships with some of the world's leading innovators, including AWS, SailPoint, AppDynamics, Okta and Atlassian, to name a few. For more information, go to majorkeytech.com.

About Valence

Valence is a digital transformation solutions provider focused on helping enterprise customers understand and apply next-generation technologies in a smart and innovative way to advance their business goals. From cloud enablement to cutting-edge, Valence operates across all stages of the digital transformation journey with integrated creative, consulting, and engineering services. Its team takes pride in its ability to provide new perspectives and build solutions that result in operational efficiencies and improved user experiences. For more information, go to valencelevel.com.

About The Acacia Group

The Acacia Group is a specialist investment firm. Acacia invests to build businesses that benefit from and deliver digital transformation, creating the conditions for strong and sustainable growth. We do it by empowering skilful leaders, shaping collaborative cultures, nurturing exceptional talent, developing differentiated IP and building distinctive brands. As independent sponsors we can focus on creating great businesses, and commit to hands-on support to our management teams. This way, we enable the companies in our portfolio to reach new heights of achievement. For more information, please visit The Acacia Group or follow us on LinkedIn.

