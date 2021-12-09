THE LASERS & PHOTONICS MARKETPLACE SEMINAR RETURNS TO SAN FRANCISCO IN 2022

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 24, 2022, Endeavor Business Media and Laser Focus World will present the 34th annual Lasers & Photonics Marketplace Seminar at The Intercontinental in San Francisco. Taking place the Monday between SPIE BiOS and SPIE Photonics West, this event is designed to provide lasers and photonics executives with crucial data and strategic insights to achieve a competitive advantage in the marketplace for 2022 and beyond.

The Lasers & Photonics Marketplace Seminar in coordination with SPIE.

This year's agenda features two prominent keynote speakers who will present findings that shape the conversation around the photonics marketplace. Dr. Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group will provide comments and insight on the future of the industry's economic conditions juxtaposing the pre-pandemic and pandemic world, and then provide a forecast for the post-pandemic one. Among the areas of his focus are labor markets, financial markets, real estate, construction, consumer spending, business investment, international trade, and government finances. Later that same day, Peter Fretty, editor-in-chief of Laser Focus World, will interview Scott Keeney, CEO of nLight, about nLight's role as a leader in global laser markets, including his views on important new trends impacting these markets, the competitive landscape for laser and photonics manufacturers, the opportunities for new technologies and products, and, the impact of Covid-19. They will also cover subjects such as nLight's long-term growth strategy, including acquisitions and global markets.

The speaker list also includes:

Arnold Mayer , PhD, President, Optech Consulting

Bo Gu , PhD, President, Bos Photonics

Debbie Gustafson , CEO, Energetiq Technology

Jennifer Cable , President, Thorlabs

Jennifer Douris O'Bryan , Government Affairs Director, SPIE

John Lincoln , PhD, Chief Executive, Photonics Leadership Group

Nick Santhanam , President & CEO, Fernweh Group

Pierrick Boulay , Senior Technology & Market Analyst in the Photonics and Sensing Division, Yole Développement

Seppo Orsila, CEO, Modulight Corporation

Thomas Fehn , PhD, Chief Sales Officer, TRUMPF Laser

Wilhelm Kaenders, PhD, CEO, Toptica Photonics

"This year's event will certainly not be one to miss," said Peter Fretty, Editor-in-chief of Laser Focus World. "With the constantly changing landscape of the photonics marketplace, is it essential for executives to learn from and engage with other experts in the field and their peers if the path to success through a global pandemic, labor shortages, and market volatility will be found. I'm proud of the program our team has pulled together. It showcases a range of expertise that will result in actionable data for these executives to take back to their organizations."

