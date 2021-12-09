Joe Alberta Joins Verisys as Chief Revenue Officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verisys Corporation announced the engagement of Joe Alberta as chief revenue officer.

Verisys Corp. is a technology and data company that offers comprehensive, enterprise-wide technology solutions to the full spectrum of organizations in the healthcare sector. Streamlining credentialing to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse, Verisys’ mission is to protect healthcare consumers by enforcing competency and patient safety through full transparency. (PRNewsfoto/Verisys Corporation)

Alberta brings more than two decades of experience in healthcare technology and information technology services, building high-performing teams, winning cultures, and strategic partnerships. He will lead the Verisys' business development team to expand the company's market impact.

"Joe is a proven senior healthcare executive whose values and commitment to improving healthcare align closely with ours," said Verisys CEO Charlie Falcone. "I'm excited to welcome him as the newest member of our executive team. Joe shares our vision to drive innovation in provider data management that results in greater patient safety while ensuring compliance and minimizing risk."

Prior to joining Verisys, Alberta held several leadership roles, including senior vice president of sales at Optum (formerly Equian and OmniClaim), where he focused on driving growth across the company's largest and most complex clients. Prior to Optum, he held sales and client management leadership roles at Verscend (formerly Verisk Health), Ingenix Employer Solutions, and Meditech.

"I'm looking forward to joining Verisys' respected organization and leadership team to help communicate the unique value of our solutions in the market," Alberta said. He lives in Boxford, Mass., with his family.

About Verisys Corporation

Verisys transforms provider data, workforce data, and relationship management. More than 400 healthcare, life science, and background screening organizations depend on us to credential providers, improve data quality, publish compliant provider directories, and conduct employment verifications. Our comprehensive solutions deliver accurate and secure information. As a result, we're the largest outsourced credentials verification organization in the United States. Since we've partnered with the most complex institutions in healthcare for decades, we can help organizations of any size discover their true potential. Visit verisys.com to learn how we turn problems into power.

