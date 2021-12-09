InventHelp Inventor Develops Insulated Cocktail Mixer (SUU-673)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While I was sitting in a restaurant, I was continually interrupted by the overbearing and annoying noise of the cocktail shaker. It was impossible to carry on a normal conversation. I have never returned to that restaurant," said an inventor from Defiance, Mo. "I knew there had to be a quieter way to mix cocktails."

He developed COCKTAIL SHHHAKER to allow for a quiet atmosphere when mixing cocktails. It does so by providing a sound reducing barrier within the shaker. As such, it reduces noise for less distraction. This facilitates uninterrupted conversation and social interaction, which improves the customer experience. It is also convenient, effective, easy to use and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available patent-pending and is for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SUU-673, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

