Four Employee Health and Wellness Trends to Watch in 2022

DENVER, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusMD, the fastest growing provider of on-demand virtual primary care, has released its annual industry report spotlighting four of the most influential health & wellness trends that will impact employee benefits.

2022 Employee Health & Wellness Trends

Throughout 2021 the pandemic impacted work environments, and interruptions to "business as usual" drove employers and employees alike to re-evaluate the value and usage rates of available benefits. More power shifted to workers, employees began looking for ways to reset their work-life balance, and the Great Resignation resulted in significant numbers of workers leaving their full-time positions in search of lifestyle changes.

As we look toward 2022, we see Human Resource leaders building more engaging benefits packages as a strategy to drive employee retention and recruiting. Simultaneously, the launch of new initiatives to increase Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and address employee mental health will accelerate, with greater focus on improving accessibility.

The Four Employee Health & Wellness Trends for 2022 include:

The expansion of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives to include more underrepresented groups such as rural communities, deskless workers, and uninsured or unenrolled employees. The inclusion of mental health as an essential part of whole person care. This will include expansion of telebehavioral health and EAP programs, as well as increased adoption of mental health apps. The growing expectation by current and potential employees that virtual primary care will be an important component of their benefits package. The elevated role that employee benefits will have in retaining top talent and increasing productivity.

"Partnering with benefits leaders has helped CirrusMD develop a unique lens into the trends sparking new thinking around employee benefits," said Andrew Altorfer, co-founder and CEO, CirrusMD. "Our annual employee health and wellness trends report distills the insights we've gleaned in 2021 and helps provide direction for 2022."

CirrusMD provides virtual primary care through employer benefits programs, employee health and benefits brokerages, health insurance plans and reseller partners.

CirrusMD is a different kind of telemedicine company. In less than a minute, patients reach a live, licensed physician via our text-based (or web) app, then conduct a care encounter at their pace and convenience. Available 24/7/365, CirrusMD's integrated care is delivered via multispeciality, board-certified doctors who can treat a broad range of conditions, from acute to chronic, and from primary care to specialty areas, including behavioral health. CirrusMD is available to nearly 10 million users across all 50 states, and exclusively offered through employers and health plans.

