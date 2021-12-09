Elevation Gold Appoints Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Elevation Gold Mining Corporation (TSXV: ELVT) (OTCQX: EVGDF) (the "Company" or "Elevation") a U.S. focused gold producer with district scale exploration projects in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada and Arizona, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim J. Swendseid as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Swendseid has over 35 years of worldwide experience in operating, technical and financial aspects of mining projects. Immediately prior joining Elevation, Tim was the Chief Operating Officer of Boroo Mining at the Lagunas Norte operation in Peru. Previously, Mr. Swendseid held senior industry management positions including SVP Operations and Technical at CMOC International, President of Consulting Services, Americas at RPM Global, General Manager for the Mulatos Mine at Alamos Gold, VP Engineering at Frontera Copper and various management and technical roles at Phelps Dodge. Tim holds a B. S. in Mining Engineering from Montana Tech and an MBA from the University of Arizona. Tim is currently a director of SME (Society of Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration, Inc.).

Michael G. Allen, President of Elevation Gold stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors of Elevation Gold it is my pleasure to welcome Tim to the Elevation Team. Tim is a results-driven leader with proven accomplishments in complex operations. He is a strong mentor and a champion of safe working practices and attitudes. We look forward to adding his strong technical skill set to the team as we unlock value for all stakeholders of the Moss Mine."

Stock Option Grant

The Company reports stock options have been granted to employees, officers, and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 800,000 shares at a price of C$0.86 per share for a period of five years.

About Elevation Gold Mining

Elevation Gold Mining offers investors a rare combination of cash flow, production, top-tier management, and exceptional exploration potential within two projects on the Walker Lane Gold Trend of western Nevada and Arizona. Management is executing a clear strategy that expands production and resources at the Moss Mine in Arizona while aggressively exploring the Hercules Gold Project in Nevada.

