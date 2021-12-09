Clutch Has Named Agency Coda As A Top B2B Software Development Business In Latam For The Second Year In A Row.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Coda is a multi-award-winning software development company based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, that was founded in 2020 with the merger of two software development businesses. They specialize in Mobile and Web projects using innovative technologies including blockchain, NFT, AI, and VR among others. They have shown expertise in delivering high quality results for clients in the US in a variety of sectors, but also for clients on five continents and working in a range of languages, including English, Spanish, Korean, Arabic, Croatian, and German.

Agency Coda has been named among the TOP B2B software development firms in LATAM for the past two years, and is presently listed in the Top 10 nearshore development companies in Argentina, out of over 1300+ that are ranked in Clutch.

Being a digital agency dedicated to technical advancement and innovation, the mission of Coda is to give value to enterprises by creating specialized digital solutions that help them obtain a competitive advantage.

"If there is anything that accurately defines and describes us as business partners, it's the ability to adapt to change. To be open and flexible towards creativity" - Francisco Michelich, CEO at Agency Coda.

Clutch, a Washington, DC-based firm that evaluates the performance of hundreds of thousands of businesses worldwide, has named Agency Coda for the second time as "Top B2B Software Company in Argentina 2021" (the formerly "Top B2B Custom Software Development Company in LATAM" award, which has recently been rebranded by country).

With a 4.7 out of 5 score, they are now recognized as one of the best software providers in Latin America, and among the Top 10 Software Organizations in Argentina (based on the number of reviews and ratings) out of over 1300+ organizations. "Every aspect of working with Agency Coda was excellent!", commented Bruce Fox, Inc's VP Sales & Marketing of his satisfaction with the outcomes of his project.

Agency Coda has received other awards as well, placing them as top developers in the space of fast-paced innovation. The hundreds of successful custom software projects, and over 12 years of competence of their team in providing high-quality digital products and being specialists in innovation and digital transformation, are reflected in the highlights of their successful results and reviews.

