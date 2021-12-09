Cenit Executes Proof of Concept with CruxOCM for Safer, More Efficient Pipeline Control Center Operations CruxOCM pipeBOT™ Enables Companies to Reach Target Flow Rates Up to 40% Faster

CALGARY, Canada, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CruxOCM Inc., the pioneer of robotic industrial process automation (RIPA™) for industrial operations, has executed a proof of concept (POC) with CENIT TRANSPORTE Y LOGÍSTICA DE HIDROCARBUROS (Cenit) for a pipeline control center operations initiative. Using CruxOCM's marquee product pipeBOT™, Cenit was able to create significantly more efficient and safer control room operations on one of their pipeline systems.

The number of manual commands it takes for control room operators to effectively manage pipeline functionality is astounding. CruxOCM's pipeBOT™ software solution provides autonomous start-up, shutdown and other high value operations to assist the pipeline control center operator. With pipeBOT™, Cenit can reduce manual commands through intelligent automation, curbing control room operator fatigue and helping them perform more essential higher-level functions, all without sacrificing safety.

CruxOCM's technology also improves equipment reliability and reduces pressure cycling fatigue. It increases throughput by achieving target flow rates faster, allowing control rooms to operate at maximum safety, utilization and efficiency.

"Fully automating the control room executions of procedures, checklists and rules of thumb for control room operators leveraging our RIPA™ platform greatly increases the safety, consistency and efficiency of operations, increasing revenue and reducing emissions," said Vicki Knott, CEO of CruxOCM. "You may think you have reached the peak of what automation can do for your operations, but the reality is most industries are still just scratching the surface. CruxOCM is the engine that will drive the control rooms of the future."

About Crux OCM:

Crux Operations Control Management Incorporated (CruxOCM Inc.) delivers innovative operations control management software that crushes the complexity and inefficiencies associated with standard control room operations. From maximizing & optimizing flow rates to simplifying critical start-up and shut-down procedures, we help companies achieve a step change transformation of their operations and deliver dramatic results that reduce risk and increase competitiveness, growth, and profitability. CruxOCM's RIPA™ software platform offers superior execution of control room operations and a scalable architecture to help our clients stay ahead of rapid change or be the ones creating it. For more information, visit cruxocm.com .

