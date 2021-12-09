Just in time for the holidays, Boost's Carrier Crusher plans deliver unlimited data, talk and text to new and existing customers at over 50% less than the largest carriers

Boost Mobile's newest Carrier Crusher plans take on the Big Three directly, offering unlimited everything at just $25/month Just in time for the holidays, Boost's Carrier Crusher plans deliver unlimited data, talk and text to new and existing customers at over 50% less than the largest carriers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile is following up its industry-shaking Carrier Crusher launch with a low-cost, no frills unlimited plan of $25 per month.¹ Intent on capturing the tens of millions who pay over $60 on average for their wireless service, the newest Carrier Crusher lineup focuses on what users really want from their wireless provider: voice, talk, and data at the best possible value.

The new Boost Mobile unlimited Carrier Crusher plans put affordable wireless access back into the consumer's control. Switching to Boost Mobile can save customers as much as $400 per year. At a time when Americans have limited disposable income, Boost Mobile's new plans empower users to keep more of their money.

"Americans don't want to pay a penny more than they have to for wireless access. Boost believes that wireless service should be affordable to all," said Stephen Stokols who heads Boost Mobile. "Today, Boost's Carrier Crusher plans offer Americans a new reality where customers can get unlimited data, voice and text for less than 50% of what they pay on the nation's largest carriers."

In keeping with its focus on empowering customers by delivering unprecedented value, Boost Mobile has several other Carrier Crusher plans launching today that give users more options to save more money based on their individual data needs:

$15 per month for Unlimited 5GB 5G/4G Data (paid every three months or six months)

$14 per month for Unlimited 5GB 5G/4G Data (paid every 12 months)

$30 per month for Unlimited 5G/4G Data (paid every three months)

These new Carrier Crusher plans are available today at my.boostmobile.com.

¹ Taxes extra and requires 12 mo. prepay. After 35GB, data speeds will be reduced. Hotspot broken out over the months (i.e. only get 12GB month).

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers through access to the carrier's Expanded Data Network and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. In 2020, DISH became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network. DISH Wireless L.L.C. operates Boost Mobile. DISH Wireless L.L.C. is a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH). Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

