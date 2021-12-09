Boomi Honors Partners in 2021 Partner Summit Awards

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the winners of its annual Partner Awards, unveiled during the virtual Boomi Global Partner Summit event. These awards recognize innovative partners who successfully leverage their Boomi relationship to accelerate business outcomes for customers.

"The challenge that every organization faces today is navigating the digital transformation journey. Businesses are trying to make data the center of everything they do while managing many moving parts across their modern digital landscapes," said David Tavolaro, vice president of global business development at Boomi. "That's why our channel partner program is a top priority. Our world-class network of partners brings a diverse array of skills and technologies to the table, helping customers develop holistic strategies for orchestrating and managing complex architectures. It's an honor to recognize the work our global partners have accomplished and see what amazing outcomes have resulted for customers."

Submissions were evaluated based on the judging criteria, including how partners were able to utilize the breadth of the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform to enable Integrated Experiences, creativity and innovation, scope and complexity, and environmental or social impact. Winners were selected by a team of Boomi executives.

Winners were separated into two divisions — Partner Summit Awards and Partner Spotlight Awards. Select winners were publicly announced today.

Boomi Partner Summit winners include:

Worldwide Partner of the Year: Deloitte

Innovation Partner of the Year: Capgemini

ISV Global Partner of the Year: IFS

Worldwide Practice Excellence: Accenture

North America Partner of the Year: Slalom

North America Growth Partner of the Year: Aimdata

North America Practice Excellence: Jade Global

EMEA Partner of the Year: Datacon - Benelux

EMEA Growth & Emerging Partner of the Year: CGI - France

EMEA Practice Excellence: NeosAlpha - UK

APJ Partner of the Year: Atturra

ANZ Partner of the Year: Datacom

Japan Partner of the Year: Avaxia

Asia Partner of the Year: Deloitte Advisory ( Hong Kong ) Lt

Boomi Partner Spotlight winners include:

Worldwide Spotlight Winners: Wipro and Cognizant

North America Spotlight Winners:

EMEA Spotlight Winners:

APJ Spotlight Winner:

