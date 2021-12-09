Alloy Launches 'Partner Center' to Provide Transparency Into Partnerships and Empower Clients to Further Streamline Risk Decisions Helps Clients and Prospective Clients to Select Data Source Integrations Best Suited for Their Business Workflows

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy , the leading identity decisioning platform for banks and fintech companies, today announced the debut of its Partner Center, a new dedicated resource for clients to gain more transparency into its partner integrations. Through the Partner Center, Alloy brings the best technology and data providers into full view for it's current and prospective clients, allowing them to make informed decisions on the connections they need.

(PRNewsfoto/Alloy)

Alloy's API-based platform pulls the many variables that encompass digital identity from 120+ different data source products into one centralized location, helping banks and fintech companies reduce friction between them and their customers by seeing beyond their address and social security number. Alloy's best-in-class KYC and fraud detection capabilities are powered by these partners and the data they provide, which in turn enables its clients to verify identities, prevent fraud, monitor transactions and power credit underwriting. With the Partner Center, clients and prospects will have more transparency intot how these technology and data partnerships work so they can easily select the integrations that are right for their workflows, creating a seamless customer experience

"Socure has been a very happy and strategic partner of Alloy's since day one. We are thrilled to be able to showcase the breadth of Socure's identity, fraud and AML solutions that are fully integrated within Alloy's Partner Center." Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure.

Both early collaborators and new partners will be featured in the Partner Center , including:

Acuant

Berbix

ChexSystems

Cognito

ComplyAdvantage

Ekata, Inc., a Mastercard company

Equifax

Experian

IDology

Inscribe

LexisNexis ® Risk Solutions

MANTL

Middesk

Narmi

Neuro-ID

Ocrolus

Onfido

SentiLink

Sila

Socure, Inc.

Sumsub

Telesign

TransUnion

Treasury Prime

Vouched

"Our partners are a central part of Alloy's value offering," said Tommy Nicholas, CEO at Alloy. "We provide our clients with easier access to data points across a variety of vendors and data sources, pulling them together into a single workflow. This is increasingly important as the threats and opportunities in digital identity become more nuanced and digital. We are hoping that the Partner Center will start the conversation with our clients earlier about all the power tools that exist, moving beyond the basic KYC information, to transform the customer experience and increase automated decisioning."

Alloy's platform lets banks and fintechs add new data sources and make changes to workflows all from a simple user interface with no coding required, allowing engineering teams to focus on more valuable work. With Partner Center, customers will have greater insight into which data sources will provide the most value for them, making the process even more seamless.

To learn more about Alloy, visit www.alloy.com

About Alloy

Alloy is the command center for identity that covers your compliance and fraud-fighting needs. Our dynamic platform connects you to more than 120 data source products to help you verify identities and monitor transactions - giving you a holistic view of each customer from the day they onboard and throughout their time with your organization. From automatic decisions and fewer manual reviews to smooth onboarding, Alloy is how smart banks and fintech companies take a closer look at the whole picture. Learn more at Alloy.com and on Twitter @UseAlloy.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alloy