USAA Invites Football Fans to Virtually Celebrate at Army-Navy House Army-Navy House Sweepstakes Allows Fans to Celebrate the Traditions and Rivalry that are Inherently a Part of 'America's Game'

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA, the presenting-sponsor of the 122nd Army-Navy Game on Dec. 11, is bringing back the "Army-Navy House" sweepstakes ahead of this year's game to help fans continue to celebrate the game's rivalry who can't make it to this year's game.

One of college football's most revered and storied rivalries continues as the Army Black Knights take on the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The game is being held about 10 miles from the World Trade Center site to commemorate the 20th anniversary year of 9/11.

USAA launched the Army-Navy House sweepstakes in 2020 to allow fans to carry on the rivalry from the comfort of their home due to the pandemic. Due to the success of the sweepstakes, USAA's Army-Navy House is back this year. Fans can visit www.ArmyNavyHouse.com and upload a photo that shows off their fandom to be entered into the sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to the 2022 Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia. One winner from each fandom will be chosen. Fans are also encouraged to share those photos on social media using the hashtag #ArmyNavyHouse.

"There is no other rivalry that matches the passion, tradition and patriotism of the Army-Navy Game," said USAA Chief Marketing Officer Mayra Rivera. "We want to provide an opportunity for fans who can't make it to the game in person to show their support and share in the energy of the rivalry by visiting www.ArmyNavyHouse.com."

In addition to the two grand prize winners, 500 fans from each Academy who upload a photo will be eligible to win an Army-Navy game flag and mini helmet.

The 122nd playing of the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA will air on CBS at 3:00 pm ET on Saturday, Dec. 11. The annual Army-Navy Game will be the last regular season matchup in college football, and while Navy leads the series 61-53-7, Army won last year's matchup.

USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 36,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

