PointsBet Named Official Partner of University of Maryland Athletics

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland Sports Properties, a Playfly Sports property, announced Wednesday the signing of a multi-year partnership with PointsBet USA. The agreement is the first sports betting partnership within the Big Ten Conference and will feature fan-facing in-game and campus activations in and around Maryland's XFINITY Center and Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, in addition to strategic responsible and problem gambling education to Maryland staff, students, and fans. The partnership will also include a philanthropic component, which will be announced at a later date.

PointsBet is recognized as a market leader for its responsible gambling efforts, and the partnership with Maryland Athletics will emphasize and create awareness around responsible gambling and sports betting education. In 2020, PointsBet made history becoming the first-ever sports betting operator to partner alongside an NCAA Power 5 athletic department with the University of Colorado Buffaloes.

"Investing in the University of Maryland athletics program expands our ability to impact local communities and the greater DMV region while also connecting PointsBet with alumni that remain actively involved in reverence to their alma mater," said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken. "Sports betting education and safe gambling is key to our long-term strategy, as is making a tangible impact on the communities we invest in. We are proud to work with such a high-profile, storied university to further these objectives."

"With the announcement of our partnership with PointsBet through Maryland Sports Properties and Playfly Sports, we are looking forward to raising awareness and educating our student-athlete and University community about responsible gambling," said Maryland Executive Associate Athletic Director and Chief Strategy Officer Brian Ullmann. "Maryland Athletics continues to lead boldly with the first deal of its kind in the Big Ten Conference and in the region."

The partnership between Maryland and PointsBet is the latest gaming sponsorship deal for Playfly Sports in a string of similar deals being activated for the 2021-22 academic year. In addition to in-arena activations and commercial assets, PointsBet will be featured across Maryland's digital channels and sports radio network broadcasts.

"Playfly Sports is a proud partner of Maryland Athletics and we are constantly seeking innovative opportunities to engage new sponsors," said Craig Sloan, COO at Playfly Sports Properties. "Maryland's relationship with PointsBet will elevate both brands, while strategically enhancing the rooting experience for fans, alumni and local communities."

PointsBet gained access to the Maryland market through an agreement with the revered Riverboat on the Potomac, a licensed satellite simulcast facility for horseracing and minority owned small business located in Charles County, Maryland.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

About Maryland Athletics

The University of Maryland Athletic Department sponsors 20 varsity sports and supports more than 500 student-athletes and more than 200 full-time staff members. Located in College Park, Maryland, the institution is a proud member of the Big Ten Conference, the oldest and most historic athletic conference in America. Five of Maryland's 46 national team championships have come since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten Conference in the 2014-15 season. In just seven seasons, Maryland has won or shared 40 regular-season or tournament championships in the Big Ten, third-most of any school in the conference. In those seven seasons, the Terrapins have produced eight national players of the year, 15 Big Ten Coaches of the Year, 50 Big Ten Players of the Year and 151 All-Americans. Maryland is one of four schools to win both men's and women's basketball NCAA Championships and one of only two to win men's basketball, women's basketball and football national titles. Visit umterps.com and Maryland's social media platforms for more information.

About Playfly Sports

Playfly Sports is a full-service sports marketing company operating where sports marketing, media & technology converge. Playfly Sports drives outcome-based solutions for brands reaching approximately 83% of all US sports fans generating over 230bn impressions each year in pro, college, and high school sports. Utilizing the influence and durability of local sports fandom, Playfly Sports exclusive rights in the NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA, esports, and high school sectors drive value for our local, regional, and national brand partners. Playfly's insights-infused multimedia and tech platforms drive innovation through scaled linear, digital, in-venue, and experiential marketing and engagement assets. Playfly Sports has the unique ability to partner, innovate, and advance the aspirations of athletes, brands, academic institutions, and sports fans across the U.S. Playfly Sports is Igniting Brands through the Love of Fans. Visit Playfly Sports online at playfly.com and follow Playfly Sports on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook: @PlayflySports. www.playfly.com

