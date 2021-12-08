HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novalis LifeSciences LLC, an investment and advisory firm for the Life Science industry, announced today that is has raised $300M in capital for its second fund – Novalis LifeSciences Investments II, LP. In addition, Paul M. Meister has joined the firm as partner.

Novalis LifeSciences Launches its Second Life Science Investment Fund with $300M and announces key new team members

Novalis LifeSciences is focused on highly innovative Life Science companies. On the occasion of closing the second fund, Marijn E. Dekkers, founder and chairman, said: "This second fund will continue with the investment strategy of Fund I. It will invest in 10-15 companies that are commercializing breakthrough technologies in various segments of the Life Science industry." These segments include biopharma therapeutics, life science tools, genomics, synthetic biology, molecular diagnostics, and agricultural biotechnology – all areas with huge unmet needs and exciting opportunities for investors. Some key portfolio companies of Fund I are Ginkgo Bioworks, Cerevel Therapeutics, Decipher Biosciences, Quanterix, and Biotalys, all of which recently became public companies or were acquired.

Marijn Dekkers continued: "I am also pleased to announce that Paul Meister has joined the Novalis team as partner. In his former role as Vice Chairman at Fisher Scientific, Paul and I worked closely together to create Thermo Fisher Scientific through the merger of Thermo Electron and Fisher Scientific in 2006. With Paul's vast experience in Life Sciences, I look forward to working with him again on this second fund." In addition, two other key new members have recently joined Novalis. These are Constantine G. Pantelis as Chief Operating Officer, and Devin Leake as Managing Director. For their backgrounds, please see www.novalislifesciences.com

Novalis LifeSciences LLC is a boutique investment and advisory firm that was founded in 2017 by Marijn E. Dekkers. With a team of experienced operating executives from the Life Science industry, Novalis funds and advises visionary Life Science entrepreneurs. The firm has approximately $500M under management in two investment funds.

