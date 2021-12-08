Moomoo Trading App Offers U.S. Investors the Chance to Win Free Stocks & Gadgets During 'Be Your Own Santa' Event

Giveaways include one iPhone 13 pro, five Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headsets and 100 GoPro stocks every day during the promotion period.

Retail investors who make first-time net deposits of $100 USD or more between December 6 – 25 are eligible to participate.

The event is stackable with moomoo's existing program which offers new brokerage clients the chance to win five stocks, each worth up to $3,500 .

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo Inc., a company that offers a professional trading platform and access to commission-free trading* through Futu Inc., has announced the launch of the Be Your Own Santa event. This exciting program offers retail investors who make first-time net deposits of $100 USD or more between December 6 – 25 the chance to win gifts, including free stocks, stock cash coupons, smartphones, and virtual reality headsets. These gifts are stackable with moomoo's other new client welcome bonuses.

"The holiday season is a time for giving, and this promotion was inspired by moomoo's growing in-app social community where users generously share investing and trading insights to empower each other," said Carolyn Bao, Vice President of Marketing at Moomoo Inc. "With consumer spending on the rise this holiday season, we believe those who use the moomoo app would agree that we all can 'become our own Santa,' if we know how to invest a bit better. Already, we have seen users reporting that they have gained more investing and trading knowledge from taking courses or learning tips shared by other investors, all within the moomoo app."

During the promotional event—which will run from December 16, 2021 through January 1, 2022—investors will have the opportunity to claim gifts through the moomoo app.

By clicking the "grab it now" icon on the Event Center page, participants can enter to win once per day at 3 pm ET until the New Year begins. Each eligible user is allowed to continuously enter during the promotion period unless a gift is claimed. Daily gifts include 100 free stocks in technology company GoPro, Inc. (GPRO), the newly released iPhone 13 Pro, and five Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headsets.

Additionally, investors can earn stock cash coupon add-on rewards by following moomoo's official accounts on Instagram , where participants can enter to win by commenting with their favorite Christmas gift, and on Twitter , by following and retweeting moomoo's "Be Your Own Santa Event" post.

Participants can begin claiming their gifts by first downloading the moomoo app . In order to be eligible, users must make a net deposit of at least $100 USD during the deposit period from December 6 to December 25, 2021.

These offers are stackable with moomoo's New Client Bonuses, which offer the chance for newly registered accounts to draw for five stocks each worth up to $3,500 USD. Free stocks are chosen randomly according to a specific probability distribution.

The Be Your Own Santa event is open to U.S. residents with a valid social security number, who are at least 18 years of age at the beginning of the promotional period. This offer is limited to one reward per new account, with no more than one account enrolled per person.

To review the full rules, terms and conditions, please visit the Be Your Own Santa event page.

*Commission-free trading is available to U.S. residents trading in U.S. markets only.

About Moomoo Inc.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Moomoo Inc. is a company that offers a professional trading platform and access to commission-free trading through Futu Inc.. With advanced research tools, free in-depth market data, and one of the most active online trading communities, moomoo app empowers individual investors to trade like a pro. In the United States, moomoo's securities services are offered by Futu Inc., a licensed broker dealer regulated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Futu Inc. is also a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Funds enrolled through the Futu Bank Sweep Program are also protected by the Federal Depository Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for up to $1M. For more information about moomoo, please visit the company's official website www.moomoo.com.

