GoCoach Raises $3.5 Million Seed Round Led by Panoramic Ventures to Help Organizations Coach and Upskill Workforces Innovative Upskilling Platform Positioned for Expansion With Venture Round to Build Inclusive Learning Ecosystems

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoCoach, an upskilling, workplace learning, and coaching platform, has secured an oversubscribed venture round led by Panoramic Ventures. Other investors participating in the round include Early Light Ventures, Zane Capital, WGU Labs, RevUp Capital, Gaingels, Ben Franklin Technology Partners, and Global Super Angels Fund. The caliber and variety of investors participating in this round demonstrates broad support for GoCoach to strengthen its focus on enabling companies to deliver personalized, continuous learning with personalized coaches through learning platform solutions.

"In the last three years, we have quadrupled the number of clients using our learning, workflow, and data platform to upskill people and drive clearly identified behavior-change outcomes. This funding enables us to expand the talent of our team and accelerate innovation that enables companies to build inclusive learning ecosystems using the GoCoach learning platforms solutions," said Kristy McCann Flynn, CEO and Co-founder of GoCoach.

GoCoach offers career coaching and learning at scale so that companies can educate, empower, and retain the people they hire. The B2B SaaS platform offers self-guided coach selection, requires no minimum enrollment number, and gives managers and employees clear views into their progress.

"Hiring and retention is more complex than ever given the Great Resignation and current skills shortage. Forward-thinking companies are focused on upskilling and educating their existing workforce," said Paul Judge, Managing Partner of Panoramic Ventures. "GoCoach is empowering companies to coach up and invest in their team members, which creates a win-win for everyone."

GoCoach will continue to focus on further hiring employees and coaches with diverse backgrounds. To learn more about open roles, please visit: https://www.gocoachgo.com/

About GoCoach

GoCoach is on a mission to make it easy for everyone to grow in their careers, unlock their potential, and achieve greater happiness at work. A learning company first, GoCoach's goal is to help and educate companies to meet their goals by empowering their employees to take ownership of their careers.

About Panoramic Ventures

Panoramic Ventures is a venture capital firm based in Atlanta that takes a "wider-view" approach to investing by targeting the Southeast and Midwest and placing a focus on diverse founders and university startups. Panoramic opens new doors for overlooked founders, giving more entrepreneurs access to capital to build leading tech companies. For more information, visit www.panoramic.vc or follow Panoramic Ventures on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter @panoramicvc.

View original content:

SOURCE GoCoach