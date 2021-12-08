Events.com Launches Sales Tax Solution for Event Organizers

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Events.com , a mobile-first event registration, ticketing and management platform, today announced the launch of its automated sales tax management solution. This release makes event organizers' lives easier by automating complex tax calculations and submissions for customers.

Events.com Launches Automated Sales Tax Solution for Event Organizers

As many states and localities in the U.S. have introduced "marketplace facilitator" tax laws, Events.com has adapted to these changes. These laws changed how Events.com handles tax on ticket, merchandise, and other sales. Based on the applicable tax laws, Events.com will now do the hard work for event organizers to calculate, collect, and remit sales tax or tax on the total amount charged to the attendee in certain states or cities.

"At Events.com we strive to make the lives of our customers easier and more efficient. We always operate with our clients' needs in mind," said Mitch Thrower, CEO and Co-founder of Events.com. "Helping manage the complexities of taxes and creating an easy solution for that pain point was an easy decision," added Thrower.

Events.com will be providing additional information and updates over the coming months as they continue to improve automated solutions for event organizers worldwide.

About Events.com

With offices on 4 continents, and customers in over 100 countries, Events.com is a mobile-first event management and registration platform that helps organizers manage, market, and monetize everything from local fundraisers to global festivals and marathons. With its end-to-end event management solutions, Events.com gives organizers access to a suite of tools at every step of planning. Events.com offers sponsorship and promotional tools, event management software, digital marketing services, on-site check-in and sales to make the event organizing process a smooth experience from start to finish.

For additional information, visit Events.com or follow Events.com on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Events.com Logo (PRNewsfoto/Events.com)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Events.com