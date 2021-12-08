All New Episodes of STORM OF SUSPICION, WEATHER GONE VIRAL, S.O.S. HOW TO SURVIVE, and TOP 10 Now Cleared by Television Station Groups Including: FOX, Scripps, Nexstar, Allen Media Broadcasting, Meredith, Gray, and Hearst

Byron Allen's Allen Media Group Renews Four Weekly TV Series In 99 Percent Of The Country For Fall 2022 And Fall 2023 All New Episodes of STORM OF SUSPICION, WEATHER GONE VIRAL, S.O.S. HOW TO SURVIVE, and TOP 10 Now Cleared by Television Station Groups Including: FOX, Scripps, Nexstar, Allen Media Broadcasting, Meredith, Gray, and Hearst

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group division Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group Television, one of the largest independent producers and distributors of television with 68 shows on the air proudly announces national clearances in 99 percent of U.S. television markets and has renewed four of its original weekly series from The Weather Channel: STORM OF SUSPICION, WEATHER GONE VIRAL, S.O.S HOW TO SURVIVE, and TOP 10 for fall 2022 and fall 2023.

These four original weekly series from The Weather Channel now boast clearances with group-owned television stations including: FOX, Scripps, Nexstar, Allen Media Broadcasting, Meredith, Gray, CBS, Hearst, COX Media Group, Sunbeam Television, Hubbard Broadcasting, TEGNA, Scripps Media, Graham Media, Weigel, Nexstar Broadcasting, Morgan Murphy Media, Mission Broadcasting, Lockwood Broadcasting, Block Communication, Waypoint Media, Sarkes Tarzian, Manship Broadcasting, Vision Alaska, McKinnon Broadcasting, and Morris Multimedia.

A weekly, hour-long series, STORM OF SUSPICION examines spellbinding events where weather played a central role in the solving or covering up of a crime. Featuring expert investigators and forensic meteorologists, STORM OF SUSPICION is the ultimate procedural-reality-drama show, proving that when it comes to solving mysterious crimes, Mother Nature can be a detective's best friend… or worst enemy.

The weekly hour-long series WEATHER GONE VIRAL features riveting video of dangerous and extreme weather events shared online. In this adrenaline-rush series, each one-hour episode is packed with incredible content that showcases first-hand accounts of survivors who lived through these treacherous conditions.

SOS: HOW TO SURVIVE profiles individuals who are "lost, trapped, and/or missing" in a weekly one-hour reality-based adventure that shows viewers how to avoid the mistakes that lead to deadly situations. SOS: HOW TO SURVIVE also gives viewers first-hand knowledge on how to stay alive if faced with intense bodily threats in the wild. Survival expert Creek Stewart and his team show viewers unique places and take them into dangerous situations. Survivors relive their stories and teach the skills everyone needs to know in order to survive.

TOP 10 is a show about heroes, record setters, extreme adventures, and the world's wildest weather. TOP 10 lists these categories and many more – with incredible footage - in every weekly, hour-long episode. TOP 10 brings viewers face-to-face with some of the most awe-inspiring and jaw-dropping content ever captured on camera. TOP 10 is a counter-programming goldmine that introduces viewers to world-class athletes, selfless first responders, and of course, some of the survivors who have all beaten the odds and made the TOP 10 list.

"Weather is the number one news driver for local television stations," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group. "STORM OF SUSPICION, WEATHER GONE VIRAL, S.O.S. HOW TO SURVIVE, and TOP 10 are four outstanding series from one of the most trusted and respected brands in all of television, The Weather Channel. These shows are exceptionally compelling and appeal to all demographics. Our station partners realize the enormous value these series offer to complement their local weather coverage."

STORM OF SUSPICION, WEATHER GONE VIRAL, S.O.S HOW TO SURVIVE, and TOP 10 are produced by the Emmy Award-winning production teams at America's Most Trusted TV News Network, The Weather Channel, and are distributed exclusively by Entertainment Studios Television – both owned by Allen Media Group.

