Byrna Announces Retirement of Paul Jensen from Board of Directors and Welcomes New Directors Len Elmore and Emily Rooney

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) ("Byrna" or "the Company") today announced the retirement of Paul Jensen from its Board of Directors. Mr. Jensen joined the board in July 2018 and has served as Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee since 2019. He retired as Byrna's CEO on April 1, 2019.

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) (PRNewsfoto/Byrna Technologies Inc.)

"We have benefitted from Paul's leadership and counsel as a member of our board," said Bryan Ganz, CEO of Byrna. "We extend our deepest gratitude and wish him well in his personal and professional endeavors."

The Company also announced the appointment of Leonard Elmore to the Board of Directors effective December 2, 2021, where he will serve on the Nominating and Governance Committee. Mr. Elmore has been an NCAA Men's Basketball television commentator for over 30 years. A retired professional athlete and attorney, as well as an experienced business leader and educator, Mr. Elmore's professional experience includes serving as Senior Counsel with LeBoeuf Lamb et al and as a partner with the law firm of Dreier LLP. He began his legal career as an Assistant District Attorney with the King's County (Brooklyn) District Attorney in New York City. Mr. Elmore played professional basketball for ten years and retired in 1984.

Mr. Elmore currently serves as a Director on the board of 1800Flowers.com, a leading online and telephonic gift and flower retailer, and previously served on the board of Lee Enterprises, Inc. a newspaper publishing company. He is a Senior Lecturer in Discipline at the Columbia University School of Professional Studies Sports Management Program. Mr. Elmore's public interest endeavors include serving as Co-Chair of The Knight Commission, whose focus is to develop, promote and lead transformational change that prioritizes the education, health, safety, and success of college athletes, and as a member of the Board of Advisors of the Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism at the University of Maryland College Park Merrill School of Journalism. He received a B.A. from the University of Maryland in 1974 and a J.D. from Harvard Law School in 1987.

Mr. Elmore's appointment to Byrna's Board of Directors follows that of Emily Rooney, the retired host and executive editor of WGBH's weekly "Beat the Press" and "Greater Boston" programs, both of which earned numerous awards during her tenure. Ms. Rooney previously worked for the Fox Network in New York, where she most recently had oversight responsibility for national political coverage. Prior to that, Ms. Rooney was executive producer of ABC's World News Tonight with Peter Jennings. Ms. Rooney received her BA from American University in Washington D.C. and honorary doctorates from UMass Boston and Westfield State.

"We are honored welcome Len and Emily to our Board," said Mr. Ganz. "They bring decades of diverse legal, business, education, and communication experience to their new roles. We look forward to leveraging their unique perspectives as we continue to evolve Byrna's business and implement our long-term vision and growth strategy."

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® HD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store www.byrna.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Byrna Technologies Inc.