AB Power Advisors Facilitates Fortune 100s ESG Objective

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Power Advisors, LLC (AB), in Austin, Texas, announced today its advisory role in the recent signing of a Power Purchase Agreement by Energy Transfer from a utility scale Solar project in northeast Texas. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded Fortune 100 energy company based in Dallas.

Solar Farm

We are pleased to be able to pair solar developers with U.S. industrials to help meet the nations' growing ESG demand.

AB provided Samsung Renewable Energy, Inc. (https://www.samsungrenewableenergy.ca/), a subsidiary of Samsung C&T Corporation's Investment and Trading Group, with commercial advisory including offtake origination services for the 200 MWac solar project located in Lamar County, Texas.

AB is currently engaged in regulatory, commercial, and capital deployment advisory for over 5 GWs of thermal and renewable projects across the United States.

Matthew Berend, Managing Partner of AB Power Advisors, said "AB's long-standing relationship with Energy Transfer allowed for a streamlined process. We are pleased to be able to pair solar developers with U.S. industrials to help meet the nations' growing ESG demand."

AB Power Advisors (www.abpoweradvisors.com) is a premier advisory services firm that specializes in delivering customized solutions to the U.S. Power industry. Our clients look to AB for the following service offering:

Regulatory Advisory/ Market Analysis

Energy Procurement/ Asset Optimization

Renewable/Thermal Offtake Origination

Capital Deployment/ M&A Support

Media Contact:

Trent Schauer

Phone: +1 (830) 857-6431

Email: trent.schauer@abpoweradvisors.com

AB Power Advisors (PRNewsfoto/AB Power Advisors)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AB Power Advisors