VOICE 2021 Brings Leading Artificial Intelligence Brands to Arlington National Landing, December 7-8

VOICE 2021 , the industry's leading voice, AI, and ambient computing ecosystems event opens today in Arlington, VA. The summit is being relocated to National Landing from New Jersey, where it attracted 7,000 attendees in its first two years. VOICE 2022 is planned for October and is expected to bring more than 5,000 participants in its second year in the area.

VOICE is the first major technology event to relocate to Arlington since Amazon's HQ2 announcement three years ago.

This year, VOICE is focused on enhancing the customer experience (CX) in conversational AI. This hybrid event, which is expected to expand in the near future, will host a limited number of in-person participants and require full vaccination.

"As we gain national attention as a major innovation hub, we are pleased to welcome the participants of VOICE 2021 to Arlington," said Telly Tucker, Director of Arlington Economic Development. "VOICE will continue to bring awareness of Arlington's tech community to the forefront, especially as we continue to grow and attract companies in the AI, big data, and machine learning fields."

Arlington is becoming a central hub for various industries, including software, cybersecurity, fintech, IoT, digital media and more. Since 2015, the region's companies have generated 250 venture capital and merger and acquisition deals totaling over $35.7 billion.

"I'm proud to bring the industry's largest voice AI tech event featuring many of the world's top companies to the greater DC region," said Pete Erickson, CEO and founder of Modev and local DC resident. "We see long term growth opportunities for the event in National Landing in the coming years, and this is just the start."

