Top-Performing "Retailer-turned-Fund-Manager" Richard Thalheimer Reveals his Investing Formula in Best Selling Book, The Sharper Investor

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Thalheimer - who created and built The Sharper Image - has an investment performance record that's surpassed almost every fund in the US.

Founder and Former CEO, The Sharper Image Reveals Investing Formula

His winning formula is shared in his new book, allowing household investors the opportunity to produce returns of 30% to 50% annually.

Richard Thalheimer, the founder and former CEO of The Sharper Image, Richard Thalheimer had an enviable track record of picking retail product winners. His company grew to nearly a billion dollars of revenue, 200 retail stores, and a famous catalog before he retired and turned full-time to stock market investing.

His private investment vehicle, The Sharper Fund, has built an outstanding five-year record, achieving an average annual portfolio return of 110% for the period January 1, 2016, to December 31, 2020, while growing to almost $400 million in assets under management.

2021 has also been a stellar year to date, with the fund up another 51% from January 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021.

He describes these returns as exceptionally good and says it's not difficult to achieve - using the winning formula presented in his new book The Sharper Investor - The Winning Formula that Boosts Your Returns.

Thalheimer shares actual anecdotes, successful formulas, and sound advice in the book, demonstrating how household investors can produce 30% to 50% returns annually, with diverse portfolios ranging from $20,000 or $200 million.

The formula combines shrewd stock picking tips with carefully managed risk-averse use of options, designed to maximize returns while minimizing losses.

It's fast, enjoyable reading, with down-to-earth language, real-life examples, and stories taken from his actual trading. Readers will understand Richard's new way of picking stocks and looking at investments, using simple techniques and straightforward analysis for better performance, enjoying instant liquidity, and reducing income taxes to practically zero.

The book hit #1 in 4 categories on Amazon in just Pre-Launch phase. The #1 Best Seller is now available in hardcover, Paperback, Kindle, and Audible formats on Amazon.com at The Sharper Investor - The Winning Formula that Boosts Your Returns .

For more information visit his website on investing TheSharperInvestor.com or experience the nostalgia of The Sharper Image at RichardThalheimer.com.

