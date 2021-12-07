TeleTech Recognized as a Kincentric Best Employer in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleTech, one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Best Employer in the Philippines for 2021 as part of Kincentric's Best Employers program.

TeleTech has been operating in the Asia-Pacific region for over 20 years and partners with clients to deliver market-leading customer experiences through its Philippines operations. Being a Kincentric Best Employer means that employees come to and leave work inspired and motivated, with a drive to do their best for the future success of the organization.

"TeleTech is thrilled to be recognized once again as a Philippines Best Employer for 2021 by Kincentric," said David Bernal, Executive Director and Regional Lead, TeleTech. "Being a Best Employer leads to greater innovation, better business results, and organizational effectiveness because we receive valuable insights to inform our company and continually improve our culture. It is a true feat to be recognized."

The Kincentric Best Employers program adopts a rigorously researched global framework and proven data-driven methodology to identify Best Employers using three data sources—the CEO Questionnaire, the Employee Opinion Survey (EOS), and the HR Interview and audit of relevant practices.

The insights derived from these sources are centered around four key attributes of Best Employers—the high employee engagement attribute measures the station of emotional and intellectual commitment with an organization, while engaging leadership attribute rates the extent to which leaders drive a more engaged workforce and better business performance. Additionally, the agility attribute calculates the ability of an organization to rapidly change or adapt in response to changes in the market, and the talent focus attribute measures how the organizations attract, develop and retain talent to achieve business goals.

This employee engagement model has led to improving business outcomes, such as a 36% higher retention rate for engaged employees and a 55% higher Net Promoter Score (NPS) for overall customer satisfaction and retention.

TeleTech was recognized as a Kincentric Best Employer in 2018 and 2019 previously for demonstrating strengths in employee engagement, leadership, talent focus and agile culture.

For more information about the award or career growth opportunities at TeleTech, visit TeleTechJobs.com.

About TeleTech:

TTEC Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 62,300 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit us at https://www.ttec.com.

Contact

Tim Blair

tim.blair@ttec.com

+1.303.397.9267

TeleTech Logo.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.