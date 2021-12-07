rlaxx TV Conquers Mobile Market: Now Available for iOS and iPadOS

KIEL, Germany, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ad-financed streaming service (FAST+AVOD), rlaxx TV, continues its global expansion with the launch of an official app for iOS and iPadOS® devices. This achievement is part of the goal to be available on almost every internet- and video-enabled device by the end of the year. Currently, rlaxx TV is available in the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Brazil, France, New Zealand, Turkey, and Australia. rlaxx TV is accessible on approximately 82% of all smart TVs in these countries, besides the launch on iPhones and iPads.

rlaxx TV now available for iOS and iPadOS

To enjoy the rlaxx TV offering, users of an Apple® mobile device (from iOS and iPadOS version 14.1) can simply download the rlaxx TV app from the App Store® to enjoy the laid-back TV experience on the go. All contents on rlaxx TV are financed through advertising and can thus be viewed without any additional subscription fees or sign-up.

"The iPhone and all Apple mobile products are icons of our modern world. That is why it was

highly important for us to make our rlaxx TV app available for iOS and iPadOS as quickly as possible. By jumping into the mobile market, we have taken a big step towards our goal of global availability on all connected devices. This confirms our global ambitions," says Ronny Lutzi, CEO of rlaxx TV.

rlaxx TV will now focus more on expanding technical accessibility into additional countries to achieve a greater global reach. By the end of 2021, the app will be available in a total of 24 countries, including Mexico, Chile, Columbia, Venezuela, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, and Finland. A market entry into the USA and Canada is also planned for Q1 2022.

With its unique variety of topics, rlaxx TV is shaping offers that appeal to any target group, no matter how special. rlaxx TV calls this concept "premium niche". Current media partners include international holders of video and TV rights for premium content such as Vevo Pop, Nitro Circus, Gusto TV, Street League Skateboarding, Comedy Dynamics, People TV, New KPop, New KFood, PowerNation TV among many others. The content offering is continuously being extended.

rlaxx TV relies on a global network of content partners, who license tailor-made formats to rlaxx TV, which include many categories such as music, sports, children's programs, lifestyle, and adventure, as well as international feature films.

About rlaxx TV:

rlaxx TV is an international linear advertising-based video on Demand (FAST+AVoD) service with headquarters in Kiel. The rlaxx TV offer is completely free of charge for viewers and is financed through advertising. The company's goal is to offer the best television experience according to modern standards. For that reason, contents on rlaxx TV are organized in curated linear channels to save viewers lengthy search times. In addition, there are advanced features such as a pause, restart, or watch-later option as well as the ability to access all content in an on-demand catalogue. Through this, rlaxx TV combines the relaxed experience of linear television with the flexibility of a VoD service. As far as content is concerned, rlaxx TV draws on a global network of content partners, who offer bespoke content for viewers in many categories - from music, sports, kids, lifestyle, adventure to international feature films. The app is featured on smart TVs and media streamers such as Samsung, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Blaupunkt, Grundig, Hisense, Hitachi, JVC, LG, Medion, Metz, Panasonic, Sharp, Telefunken, Toshiba, Vestel and Xbox.

