Quaker Houghton Debuts on Newsweek's 2022 List of America's Most Responsible Companies

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR), the global leader in industrial process fluids, has been named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. The list, presented by Newsweek and global research firm Statista, Inc., recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the U.S. across 14 industry subcategories. America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports, as well as an independent survey. The awards list was announced on December 2 and can be viewed on Newsweek's website at newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2022.

"We are honored to be recognized alongside so many other well-known and respected companies," said CEO Andy Tometich. Mr. Tometich continued, "Our vision for sustainability is to create social, environmental, and economic progress, while helping our customers do the same. This award reaffirms that we are on the right path, thanks to the efforts of our global team."

Newsweek partnered with Statista to evaluate the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the U.S. on key corporate responsibility indicators focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas. Statista also conducted a survey of more than 11,000 people asking for their perception of the companies' ESG practices.

"Designing a holistic sustainability strategy has been critical to how we operate," said Wilbert Platzer, SVP of Global Operations, EHS & Procurement. "We are committed to continuously improve our operations, reduce our product footprint, enhance workplace health and safety, and support our colleagues and the communities where we live and work. There is much promise ahead." Mr. Platzer continued.

The inclusion of Quaker Houghton on the 2022 list of America's Most Responsible Companies marks the first year the company has made the coveted ranking. To learn more about Quaker Houghton's sustainability program, visit quakerhoughton.com/sustainability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. We have based these forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition, on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, intentions, financial condition, results of operations, future performance, and business, including but not limited to our current and future results and plans and statements that include the words "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Therefore, we caution you not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. For more information regarding certain risks that we face, refer to the Risk Factors section, which appears in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in subsequent reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend to, and we disclaim any duty or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or for any other reason. This discussion is provided as permitted by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,200 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

(PRNewsfoto/Quaker Houghton)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quaker Houghton