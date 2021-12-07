Jackman Launches Two New Diligence Offerings -- Increases Odds Of Success For Private Equity Partners.

Breakthrough method leverages consumer data and design thinking to identify and conceptualize opportunities for outsized returns.

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an age of rapid commercial disruption, how reliable is past success and current market position relative to future performance? With more than 15 years of Private Equity partnership experience across multiple business transformations, Jackman announced today two new diligence offerings designed to help Private Equity partners quickly evaluate the full potential of a target asset along with possible future paths, and inform investment thesis development and deal valuation. The two products are:

Jackman leverages consumer data and design thinking to identify and conceptualize opportunities for outsized returns

Future Growth™, a 2-to-3-week sprint complementary to conventional due diligence created to expand the view of what's possible, sharply focused on testing key hypotheses about market opportunities. Leveraging deep insights into consumer attitudes and behaviors as well as industry insights, this process delivers a targeted picture of an asset's potential for value creation and the capabilities and investments that may be required to realize that value.

Designed Futures™, a 5-to-6-week process created to reveal and make tangible potential paths for creating greater competitive advantage through innovation, a more fulsome version of the Future Growth™ product deploying design thinking and creative processes to make tangible an asset's full potential for value creation.

Evaluating asset potential through a wider lens – including deeper consumer insight, trend analysis, and creative disruption — is essential to unlocking FULL value creation potential and identifying less-than-obvious growth paths. Ultimately, delivering efficient, data-rich processes that provide deal teams with a basis for higher bids with confidence and an 'unfair advantage' in highly competitive situations.

Both products are customizable while maintaining a focus on what matters most to validating key hypotheses about future growth, specifically:

Market potential assessment

Customer growth opportunity evaluation

Capabilities, perceptions, and performance assessment

"The competition for quality, high-potential assets has never been higher, with many valuations through the roof" said Joe Jackman, Founder and CEO of Jackman. "We wanted to arm our PE partners with a more complete set of tools to ensure the delivery of a robust investment thesis before they bought the business. By offering foresight into future likelihoods we are effectively providing an insurance policy on success."

With an impressive track record of sharpening strategy-into-action, and a deep and adaptable toolkit, these new offerings further bolster Jackman's position as the 'go to' partner for unlocking growth and maximizing asset value.

Media Contact: Sophia Moriarty, sophia.moriarty@smithpublicity.com

About Jackman

Jackman is North America's leading transformation company. From full-scale business reinventions to customer experience optimization and strategy refreshes, Jackman is expert at unlocking value through actionable human insight, strategy-led innovation, creative conceptualization and all-channel activation.

www.jackmanreinvents.com

View original content:

SOURCE Jackman