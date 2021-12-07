The Cradle Announces New President and CEO

EVANSTON, Ill., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cradle's Board of Directors is excited to announce the organization has a new president and CEO, Jason Friedman, effective January 10, 2022. The Cradle is a nonprofit, licensed child welfare agency providing adoption services, counseling and educational support. Since opening in 1923, The Cradle has facilitated over 16,000 domestic and international adoptions and has been at the forefront of open adoption, African American infant adoption and LGBTQ+ placements.

The Cradle is a 99-year-old nonprofit headquartered in the northern suburbs of Chicago.

Friedman has most recently served as executive director of iMentor Chicago, a nonprofit connecting high school students in low-income communities with volunteer mentors. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles in Chicago and Washington, D.C. nonprofits, serving in development and communications roles for such organizations as One Hope United and The SEED Foundation. Friedman started his career as a TV news reporter, and his work was recognized with the National Edward R. Murrow Award. He holds a BA in Political Science and Journalism from Emory University and is a member of the Illinois Collaboration on Youth (ICOY) Board of Directors.

Friedman and his wife, PBS Chicago Tonight host Brandis Friedman, have two children, Blake and Miles, and Miles was adopted at The Cradle.

"Having the honor of serving as the CEO of The Cradle is so much more than the culmination of my nonprofit leadership journey; it is a true full-circle moment for me and my family," Friedman says. "I am so excited to be returning to The Cradle to work with our staff, board, and partners to ready this incredible organization for its second century, with even greater impact for children and families."

An innovator in keeping families healthy and connected, The Cradle is now expanding its therapeutic and educational services to include all families, regardless of how they were formed.

"As child and family specialists, we believe we are uniquely qualified to support all children and families through today's challenges," says Board Chair John Luce. "We believe he is the right leader to lay the foundation for our next 100 years. I personally look forward to working with Jason during his transition as well as throughout my tenure as Board Chair."

