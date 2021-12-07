AppNeta Acquired by Broadcom in Order to Bring Its Award-Winning Visibility Platform to the World's Largest Enterprises

Combination of AppNeta Performance Manager and Broadcom DX NetOps provides IT teams with visibility into end-to-end network performance during their Cloud and SaaS transformations

BOSTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppNeta, the leading network performance monitoring solution for the distributed enterprise, today announces that it will be acquired by Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO). In combination with Broadcom DX NetOps, AppNeta will provide IT teams at the world's largest enterprises with a single platform to understand who is using which applications, how they are performing, and how the application delivery chain may impact performance or quality of service.

AppNeta Logo (PRNewsfoto/AppNeta)

Enterprises worldwide have been turning to Cloud, SaaS, and Internet technologies to help transform their IT workflows in parallel with the growing trend toward decentralized work. This evolution has brought forth tremendous opportunity for IT to play a strategic role in guiding business transformation, but has also created significant blind spots for network operations teams when it comes to how end-users are experiencing business-critical applications. And poor end-user experience isn't just an IT issue. Left unchecked, it can have far-reaching business impacts ranging from poor customer experience to diminished employee productivity to unrealized growth.

By combining AppNeta's scalable end-to-end visibility with Broadcom's award-winning and proven infrastructure and AIOps capabilities, the world's largest enterprises running the most complex networks will now have access to the ultimate, single source of truth to support their cloud journey.

"At AppNeta, we have always invested in scale -- whether that be enabling you to support hundreds of offices, tens of thousands of remote users, or make sense of millions of unique performance metrics every day," said Matt Stevens, AppNeta's CEO. "Now, by combining our unique technology with Broadcom's unmatched infrastructure and AIOps expertise, IT leaders can feel empowered to embrace cloud transformation knowing that they have complete visibility from a single platform."

AppNeta currently serves the enterprise market and has 3 out of the 5 largest corporations by market cap and 4 out of the 5 largest cloud providers as customers. And since the global COVID-19 pandemic began, AppNeta has grown its work-from-anywhere presence by more than 500%, thanks to the world's new hybrid work reality.

The company's success in the large enterprise market was accelerated after a strategic investment made by Rubicon Technology Partners in late 2017. By sharpening the focus on the needs of the world's largest and most complex networks, Rubicon's partnership enabled AppNeta to invest in key product and go-to-market initiatives that have driven record-level growth and customer retention.

"We are excited about the new Digital Experience Management (DEM) capabilities AppNeta will add to our DX NetOps network monitoring solutions. Hybrid cloud deployments, work from home and prevalence of SaaS-based applications have made enterprises incredibly reliant on the Internet to deliver business- critical applications to employees and customers," said Serge Lucio, vice president and general manager, Enterprise Software Division, Broadcom. "Visibility and control for most performance management teams ends at corporate network boundaries. With AppNeta, DX NetOps solutions by Broadcom Software have visibility into Internet connections and can monitor and manage digital experiences for any user across any cloud, mobile, SaaS or remote work scenario."

To learn more about the news, please see this blog post from Matt Stevens, CEO, AppNeta.

About AppNeta

AppNeta is the only network performance monitoring solution that delivers visibility into the end-user experience of any application, from any location, at any time. With AppNeta's SaaS-based solution, IT and Network Ops teams at large, distributed enterprises can quickly pinpoint issues that affect network and business-critical cloud application performance, regardless of where they occur. AppNeta is trusted by some of the biggest Fortune 1000 companies, including 3 out of the 5 largest corporations in the world, as well as 4 out of the 5 largest cloud providers. For more information, visit www.appneta.com .

