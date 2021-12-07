Anixa Biosciences and MolGenie Announce that their COVID-19 Compounds are Expected to be Effective Against the Omicron Variant

SAN JOSE, Calif. and STUTTGART, Germany, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, today announced the results of a genomic variant analysis done with its partner, MolGenie, GmbH, on potential compounds to treat COVID-19. The data indicate that the compounds in development should be effective against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, in addition to the previously identified Delta variant of the virus.

"Anixa's COVID-19 program is designed to identify compounds that will be effective against all variants. As new variants of concern arise, we continually seek to analyze them to determine if our compounds may be effective against them," said Dr. Amit Kumar, President and CEO of Anixa Biosciences. "We previously conducted an analysis suggesting our compounds would be effective against the Delta variant and are pleased that the results from our latest analysis indicate that they should also be effective against the Omicron variant. The threat of COVID-19 and emerging variants is very real and Anixa will continue to modify our strategy as needed to support ongoing efforts to combat the virus."

While vaccination has proven to be an effective strategy to prevent COVID-19, the need still exists for inexpensive, room-temperature-stable and orally-bioavailable therapeutics. Anixa and MolGenie are developing compounds for the potential treatment of COVID-19 with the long-term goal of developing an inexpensive, orally-administered room temperature-stable pill for the outpatient setting. The program focuses on identifying novel, small molecule inhibitors of Mpro, the main protease of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is necessary for replication. The current compounds that Anixa and MolGenie have synthesized and tested have demonstrated the ability to inhibit the function of this protein with excellent potency comparable to and in one case better than authorized therapies.

In order to evaluate the efficacy of these compounds against the Omicron variant, Anixa and MolGenie performed an analysis of the corresponding Mpro enzyme of the variant. The Omicron variant incorporates over 50 mutations, including more than 30 in the spike protein. Several of these mutations are found in the receptor binding domain. However, no significant mutations are found in or near the active site of the Mpro enzyme, therefore Anixa believes its compounds should be effective against this variant.

Dr. Lutz Weber, President and Chief Executive Officer of MolGenie, added, "We have identified and synthesized several compounds that exhibit potency against the Mpro enzyme in in-vitro biological assays. We are now initiating comprehensive pharmacokinetic analyses of these compounds to evaluate their suitability as therapies. We look forward to continuing to work with Anixa on developing a therapy that would add to the arsenal needed to combat this virus."

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company developing a number of programs addressing cancer and infectious disease. Anixa's therapeutics portfolio includes a cancer immunotherapy program, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, and a COVID-19 therapeutics program focused on inhibiting certain viral protein function. The company's vaccine portfolio includes a vaccine to prevent breast cancer – specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most lethal form of the disease – and a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against specific proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

About MolGenie GmbH

MolGenie is using and developing compound design technologies aiming at drug-like and selective small molecules that exhibit a clear structure-activity relationship and have the promise of good tolerability and oral bioavailability. MolGenie has been formed in 2021 to use its network of experts in drug discovery and development to advance interesting new therapeutic agents towards IND applications. Additional information is available at www.molgenie.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Mike Catelani

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

mcatelani@anixa.com

408-708-9808

Media :

Slavena Salve Nissan, M.D.

LifeSci Communications

snissan@lifescicomms.com

718-483-4440

Investors:

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

eric@lifesciadvisors.com

646-751-4363

View original content:

SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.