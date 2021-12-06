SkyRunner Selects INVISIO Intercom and AI equipped Gen II communication systems for the SkyRunner MK3.2 Light Sport Aircraft

SHREVEPORT, La. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SkyRunner Team continues to build on the MK 3.2 military-grade platform through strategic partnerships with industry-leading defense innovators. INVISIO's V-Series Gen II control units employ artificial intelligence algorithms to deliver unparalleled audio performance in extremely noisy environments and allow for communication on any radio. Linked via INVISIO IntelliCable® with an advanced intercom system into lightweight and rugged T7 headsets, this complete system allows SkyRunner pilots to seamlessly communicate clearly on any type of public safety or military radio as well as mobile phones.

SkyRunner's Chief Strategy Officer Michael Jensen headed up this joint project for SkyRunner. As a retired USAF Lieutenant Colonel and Career Special Operator, he was intimately familiar with INVISIO systems from his Active Duty service. Jensen observed that, "this upgrade builds on SkyRunner's demonstrated mission sets as an exceptionally capable command and control platform, mesh network relay, or ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) platform."

This MILSPEC rated system also dramatically improves the user experience for recreational SkyRunner pilots. Now pilot and passenger can enjoy clear communication and low ambient noise levels during all phases of flight and even enjoy music or make phone calls using via the integrated Bluetooth module, while smart override algorithms ensure that you'll never miss a call from Air Traffic Control. SkyRunner CEO Stewart Hamel personally conducted the test flights for the new intercom system and reiterated his founding values, remarking that "Installing INVISIO as standard equipment on all SkyRunners mirrors our consistent commitment to best-in-the-world technology that we use to curate every part of every aircraft."

Heading up the INVISIO Mobility group, Vice President Nicholas Lafferty stated "with our new advanced capabilities with Intercom and Gen II AI control units, we were able to borrow from our lessons learned with ground vehicles and aviation platforms to create a unique communication solution for the SkyRunner MK 3.2 aircraft. This solution provides crystal clear communication capabilities wherever the SkyRunner can take their customers and we are excited to be a part of it."

About INVISIO

INVISIO is a global market leader within advanced communication and hearing protection systems. The company develops and sells advanced systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and work effectively, while protecting their hearing.

INVISIO's systems give operational advantages and increased security for military and security personnel. They also contribute to reducing the costs of hearing loss for individuals and society.

Sales are primarily made from the headquarters in Copenhagen and via their own sales offices in the USA, France and Italy, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. The business is normally conducted via procurements. The Group has long-term framework contracts with defense authorities in the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia and Denmark, among others. www.invisio.com

About SkyRunner

SkyRunner, LLC is a privately held aircraft manufacturing company headquartered in Shreveport, LA, USA. SkyRunner designs and manufactures the MK 3.2, a special light sport aircraft for civilian and military end users. Founded by Stewart Hamel, SkyRunner earned S-LSA FAA certification June 2016, and full approval as a two-occupant aircraft July 2017. Public use aircraft will have the option of three seats. Today, SkyRunner has become one of the fastest growing aircraft manufactures in the world based on class & category.

SkyRunner has been Recognized by Collins Aerospace, Ubisoft, 5.11 Tactical, SOFREP, BBC, the Military Chanel, Top Gear, Fox News, CNN, Discovery, Flying Magazine, Digital Trends Magazine, Hammacher Schlemmer, the Light Aircraft Manufacturing Association, RedBull among other industry publications.

