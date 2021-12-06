Royal Purple To Exhibit At 2021 Performance Racing Industry Trade Show

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Purple, the Synthetic Expert, is taking part in the 2021 Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show in Indianapolis this month. The show runs from December 9 – 11 at the Indiana Convention Center. Royal Purple's team of experts will be available at Booth 2651 to discuss Royal Purple's full synthetic motor oils and performance additives.

Royal Purple provides consumers with products that enhance their engine's performance, even in the most demanding conditions. They offer increased horsepower and torque, exceptional heat and wear protection, and enhanced engine life. Those visiting the Royal Purple booth at the PRI Show will have a chance to learn more about the following products:

Royal Purple ® XPR ® (Extreme Performance Racing) oils are formulated with proprietary Synerlec® technology for use in various racing applications. XPR ® maximizes horsepower, offers exotic fuel compatibility and provides optimum wear protection.

Royal Purple ® HPS ® Series motor oil is specifically formulated with proprietary Synerlec ® technology to maximize performance and meet the demands of high-performance and modified engines.

Royal Purple ® Engine Break-In Oil is formulated to optimize wear protection and protect the engine valve train and camshaft, while allowing new piston rings to quickly seat to the engine cylinder walls.

Royal Purple ® Max-Boost ™ octane booster and stabilizer is formulated to increase gasoline octane and enhance engine performance while stabilizing fuel.

Royal Purple ® Purple Ice ® is a high-performance radiator conditioner that provides year-round defense against corrosion and reduces the surface tension of the radiator coolant to help reduce engine temperatures, resulting in enhanced performance.

Royal Purple ® Synchromax ® is formulated to improve shift quality over a wide temperature range and reduce gear noise. It also reduces friction for more power.

Royal Purple ® Max Gear ® is a high-performance automotive gear oil designed to provide maximum protection to heavily loaded gears while increasing power throughput of the drive train.

Attendees will also have the chance to see Formula DRIFT PRO driver Dylan Hughes' BMW® E46 Wagon diesel drift car at the Royal Purple booth. Royal Purple® is the Official Engine Oil of Formula DRIFT.

