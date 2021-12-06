- The Paley Center for Media will host its PaleyImpact program, Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism in the Workplace, to continue discussing media's powerful shaping influence and unique ability to raise awareness around the growing crisis of antisemitism.

The Paley Center for Media Presents PaleyImpact: Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism in the Workplace - The Paley Center for Media will host its PaleyImpact program, Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism in the Workplace, to continue discussing media's powerful shaping influence and unique ability to raise awareness around the growing crisis of antisemitism.

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announces today its PaleyImpact program, Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism in the Workplace, to explore the media's role in raising awareness of the dangers of antisemitism in the workplace. This program is part of the PaleyImpact quarterly series dedicated to examining the media's powerful shaping influence in combating the alarming rise in antisemitism, and is available today, Monday, December 6, 2021, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT on the Paley Center's YouTube Channel. The virtual event is made possible by the generous support from Shari Redstone and Aryeh and Elana Bourkoff.

(PRNewsfoto/The Paley Center for Media)

The virtual program features prominent figures in the Jewish community who will discuss how media's representation affects the treatment of Jewish people in the workplace. These include William Daroff, CEO, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations; Ted Deutch, U.S. Representative from Florida's 22nd Congressional District; Dr. Rachel Fish, Historian, Author, and Educator; and Dr. Sharoni Denise Little, Head, Global Inclusion, Creative Artists Agency. The discussion will be moderated by John Berman, Anchor, CNN.

"The Paley Center for Media continues our commitment to demonstrate media's powerful shaping influence to combat the alarming rise of antisemitism. This program explores the media's role in helping businesses and their employees identify antisemitism in the workplace to ensure a safe and positive environment for all," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President and CEO. "We want to thank Shari Redstone and Aryeh and Elana Bourkoff for their most generous support."

PaleyImpact programs explore how media influences attitudes, behaviors, and actions and shapes public discourse on critical social issues. The Paley Center has a long-established history of programs on this subject, including the recent The Role of Entertainment and Social Media in Combating Antisemitism; The Media's Role in Combating Holocaust Denial, Misinformation, and Antisemitism; and Media's Role in Identifying, Explaining, and Combating Antisemitism.

In addition to hosting quarterly programs in the series, the Paley Center is actively working with leading organizations, to whom we are thankful for their ongoing support and commitment to develop educational resources and promote a better understanding of the dangers of antisemitism. These include Shine A Light, The UJA-Federation of New York, Simon Wiesenthal Center, The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, USC Shoah Foundation, JCC Association of North America, Jewish Federations of North America, American Jewish Committee, OpenDor Media, The American Society for Yad Vashem, and Together Beat Hate.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Paley Center for Media