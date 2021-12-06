The American Buddhist Study Center Will Celebrate its 70th Anniversary Virtually on December 15

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Buddhist Study Center (ABSC) is pleased to announce that it will be celebrating its 70th anniversary virtually on Dec. 15, which is the birthday of its founder, the late Rev. Hozen Seki, who founded the center in 1951 with the goal of bringing Buddhist values and Japanese culture to America. The virtual event, beginning at 7 p.m. EST, will be held on Zoom and is open and free to the public, according to Hoshina Seki, president of ABSC, who noted that registration is required, and that anyone interested can register at the ABSC website, www.ambuddhist.org

"My father, who was born in Japan, had a dream of crossing bridges and moving mountains to bring people together in peace and harmony through the teachings of the Buddha and the rich cultures of Japan," Seki said. "He established the center in New York City first as the American Buddhist Academy, and then later as the American Buddhist Study Center, whose mission has not changed in seventy years."

Seki said that the 70th anniversary celebration will be hosted by Rev. Gary Shobo Jaskula who along with noted Buddhist scholars and clergy as well as artists and friends of ABSC will be sharing highlight stories from ABSC's past, present, and future during the free Dec. 15 virtual event. An ABSC 70th Anniversary Fine Art Auction is being held in conjunction with the event, she said, and can also be found at www.ambuddhist.org

