Snowfall launches Junction - the travel platform for a new generation

- Junction creates a new ecosystem for travel where personalisation, convenience and flexibility are one click away

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowfall, the travel technology company, has today announced the launch of Junction – the next-generation travel platform that enables suppliers, resellers and partners to deliver the next generation of travel.

Junction provides travellers with more control, choice and confidence, making it possible to book multiple modes of travel door-to-door in a single ticket and supports the traveller throughout the entire journey. By offering a wide range of content, services and enhancements, the platform introduces a new way of connecting all the participants in the ecosystem and disrupts the way to book and experience travel.

Junction arrives at a time when outdated infrastructures and legacy systems are leaving major gaps in the consumer experience. The online research and booking process for travellers has become a maze, difficult to navigate. With an increasing focus on sustainability - Booking.com's 2021 Sustainable Travel Report found 81% of travellers want to stay in sustainable accommodation - Junction simplifies the complexities of booking and leads the way to more sustainable modes of travel, empowering conscious choices every day.

Junction empowers suppliers, resellers and partners to offer more choice to the traveller, by incorporating all modes of travel in a single operating system and removing legacy complexity. Junction is powered by four cloud-based modules: Exchange, Pay, Boost and Plus. These technologies ensure:

Cost effective distribution (Exchange)

An open architecture app store for ecosystem collaboration (Boost)

Seamless payments (Pay)

Revolutionising industry workflows and traveller experience (Plus)

These four modules modernise the way to connect, interact and increase value across the ecosystem, creating a new standard for the industry.

Snowfall, the company behind Junction, is a UK-based travel technology company delivering products, services and partnerships. Snowfall is leveraging its experience from all major multimodal travel verticals, one of the few companies who can bring this extensive expertise. While partnering with over 40 top tier travel companies, Snowfall's solutions, such as ticketless travel, have consistently led the way for travel innovation on a global scale.

Stefan Cars, Snowfall CEO and Founder commented:

"We created Junction because when it comes to travel, we believe there's a better way. Junction unlocks the power of technology and delivers travel that is accessible, flexible and straightforward. By incorporating all modes of travel in a single, dynamic operating system, we are bringing simplicity to the complex travel industry and empowering suppliers, resellers and partners to change the way people experience travel for good. Connected to Junction, suppliers and resellers can provide their customers with a new generation of offers through the channels their customers prefer."

View original content:

SOURCE Snowfall