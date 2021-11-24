TCL Communication Records Strong Smartphone and Tablet Growth in Q3 2021 Top 3 in Canada for smartphones while tablet sales surge in North America

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Communication recorded a strong third quarter with steady growth in both smartphone and tablet markets, according to the latest IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Q3 2021( IDC ).

TCL's smartphone shipments increased in North America in the third quarter, bringing the company's regional ranking to fourth place. In Canada, TCL moved up to the Top 3 with a YoY shipment volume increase of 12.3% and YoY sales revenue increase of 180.9%.

TCL 20 Pro 5G Flagship smartphone shipped in Canada in Q2 and Q3, 2021 Honoree, CES Innovation Awards

TCL fuelled the smartphone growth by delivering great products at competitive price points and raising brand awareness through marketing initiatives and support from our partners and customers.

"TCL is committed to bringing 5G for All through a wide range of products and price points," said Aaron Zhang, Chief Executive Officer at TCL Communication. "We have invested more than 1 billion USD in R&D, including the creation of dedicated 5G labs. Through partnerships with more than 80 carriers in 160 countries, TCL is delivering on its mission to provide lightning fast, affordable yet powerful and reliable 5G for everyone to enjoy a smarter home and life."

In the global tablet market, despite the overall market decline due to supply constraints, TCL Communication's tablet shipment in Q3 increased by 15.4% year-on-year, placing the company among the top 5 Android tablet makers. TCL Communication has the largest increase among these manufacturers, thanks to the strategic cooperation with core supply partners to ensure supply and meet the delivery of major customers.

In the North American market, TCL's tablet shipment surged 73% in the third quarter compared with the previous quarter, ranking first among the Top 5 vendors in terms of growth rate.

TCL TAB Pro 5G tablet

TCL forecasts its recently launched TAB Pro 5G in the United States will drive more sales and growth in the next quarter. In addition, the company will have multiple new tablets and 5G smartphones announced at the upcoming CES 2022 in January.

