OWC Named as ProductionHUB 2021 Award of Excellence Honoree Tech leader wins ProductionHUB Award of Excellence for the OWC Mercury Helios 3S+U.2 NVMe Interchange System Bundle

WOODSTOCK, III., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits, announced it has won ProductionHUB 2021 Award of Excellence for the OWC Mercury Helios 3S+U.2 NVMe Interchange System Bundle.

(PRNewsfoto/OWC)

The ProductionHUB Awards of Excellence recognizes exceptional technological innovation and practice. Award recipients are trailblazers in technological growth, products that help streamline workflows for film and video production and advance the art of cinematography. Each year, ProductionHUB editorial staff and industry experts collaborate to vet and choose the winners carefully.

OWC Mercury Helios 3S + U.2 NVMe Interchange System Bundle for the media and entertainment industry professionals seeking the fastest performance from U.2 NVMe SSDs with easy drive swap convenience in a protective, transportable carrier. Speed. Security. Savings. The holy trinity of data storage requirements in production to lab workflow is transformed by the OWC U.2 NVMe Interchange System and its application for the OWC Mercury Helios 3S. By combining a locking drive bay and removable tray, the OWC U.2 NVMe Interchange System turns the Mercury Helios 3S PCIe Expansion chassis into a time and money-saving swappable U.2 NVMe SSD storage solution for high-performance film production requirements.

"We are honored to have the OWC Mercury Helios 3S+U.2 NVMe Interchange System Bundle recognized with the 2021 Award of Excellence presented by ProductionHUB," said Larry O'Connor, CEO, and Founder of OWC. "The OWC Mercury Helios 3S+U.2 NVMe Interchange System Bundle is essential for media and entertainment industry professionals seeking the fastest performance from U.2 NVMe SSDs with easy drive swap convenience in a protective, transportable carrier. To receive this recognition is a win for the entire team. We are truly grateful to ProductionHUB for this acknowledgment."

OWC Mercury Helios 3S + U.2 NVMe Interchange System Bundle Highlights

Maximum drive performance: Mercury Helios 3S turned into a swappable U.2 NVMe SSD storage solution that maxes out Thunderbolt 3's 40Gb/s speed limit…over 6X faster than the fastest SATA SSDs

Durable solution: Locking drive bay and tray protect U.2 connector from repeated swap wear for improved U.2 NVMe drive longevity and investment

Store more: Install up to a 16TB U.2 NVMe SSD onto the drive tray

Keeps drives cool: Utilizes Helios 3S thermally dynamic design and active cooling to reduce heat saturation and throttling

Use anywhere: Enables U.2 NVMe drive use in the studio or out in the field

Designed for global workflows: Small, lightweight drives provide dramatically lower production to lab shipping costs vs shipping larger, heavier drives

The OWC Mercury Helios 3S+U.2 NVMe Interchange System Bundle is available now on Macsales.com starting at $279.00.

Pricing & Availability

The OWC Mercury Helios 3S+U.2 NVMe Interchange System Bundle is available now on Macsales.com starting at $279.00.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

© 2021 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

