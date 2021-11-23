WatchBox, The World's Leading E-Commerce Platform For Collectible Luxury Watches, Secures $165M In Funding To Continue Its Global Expansion

Leading Global E-commerce Platform for Collectible Luxury Watches Backed by Roster of World-Class Investors

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WatchBox, the world's leading online destination for collectible luxury watches, today announced that it has raised $165 million of equity capital. Lead investors The Radcliff Companies and The Spruce House Partnership were joined by CMIA Capital Partners as well as other existing investors. WatchBox will invest the capital to further scale its digital platform, expand into new markets, and enhance what is already the world's most valuable and extensive inventory selection.

Current WatchBox investors include a roster of professional athletes and watch enthusiasts such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Karl Anthony Towns. Other investors include a world class group of entrepreneurs and executives: Michael Jordan, Michael Strahan, Larry Fitzgerald, Bill Ackman, Marc Lasry, Carvana lead shareholder Ernie Garcia II, Danny Maegaard, Mike Lazerow, Howard Linzdon, and the founders of Warby Parker, Allbirds, and Harry's.

With this latest announcement, WatchBox also welcomes three new additions to its board of directors, Jeff Saunders (CTO, Warby Parker), Eli Goldstein (Co-Founder, The Radcliff Companies), and David Berkman (Managing Partner, Associated Partners).

"We are proud to welcome Radcliff and Spruce House to the WatchBox family," said Justin Reis, WatchBox Co-Founder and Global CEO. "Our investors and partners hail from a wide range of industries, from consumer to technology, finance and professional sports, yet we are all bound by our love of watches. When we founded WatchBox, our vision was to build a brand that would engender trust so that we could unite a passionate network of enthusiasts. With that foundation we are now able to use technology to create the best customer experience in the industry."

"We are reshaping the way high-value luxury is transacted online," added Reis, "We built our proprietary concierge platform to enable efficiency and scale as we build personal connections with collectors around the world. We have an incredible group of dedicated people at WatchBox and, as we reach major milestones such as this one, I feel especially grateful to our team who have all contributed to our growth and success to date."

WatchBox is the world's leading platform for collectible luxury timepieces, founded in 2017 by Justin Reis, Tay Liam Wee, and Danny Govberg. Offering the largest collection of pristine condition luxury watches, authenticated, and backed by a global warranty, WatchBox is the watch collector's ultimate destination. Members of the WatchBox collector community receive white- glove concierge service online or at any of our global locations in the US, Hong Kong, Singapore, Switzerland, and Dubai, with additional locations on the way. As a technology-first platform and pioneer in media-driven commerce, WatchBox produces and distributes original video content daily, with a growing library that includes market insights, collector interviews, and thousands of watch reviews. Learn more at www.thewatchbox.com.

